New play Toormore explores final three days of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in West Cork

A NEW play reconstructs the final three days Sophie Toscan du Plantier spent in West Cork prior to her brutal murder in December 1996.

Toormore is a portrait of the French documentary filmmaker and writer Sophie during her last visit to the area and is told entirely from her perspective.

Marking the 30th anniversary of her death, a rehearsed staged reading will place in the Town Hall, Skibbereen, on Sunday December 6 at 8pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

It will also be staged in the Firkin Crane, Cork city on Friday, Nov 27 at 8pm.

Written by Brendan Griffin and Patrick Talbot, both performances will be followed by a post-show discussion with the co-authors.

Actress George Hanover plays the role of mother-of-one Sophie and Cormac Costello will play the part of ‘Man’.

George’s screen credits include Penny Dreadful and Fair City. Cormac Costello’s recent theatre credits include The Sound of Music and Macbeth at Cork Opera House.

His screen credits include Fallout, No Tears, The Clinic and Fair City.

Sophie was beaten to death on the night of December 22 to 23 in 1996,outside her holiday home at the remote townland between Schull and Goleen, where she was staying alone.

The unsolved murder has been the subject of several other productions, however Toormore is exclusively told from Sophie’s point of view.

The play begins when her flight from Paris touches down at Cork Airport on the afternoon of Friday December 20 and ends when Sophie’s neighbour, Shirley Foster, discovers the body by a laneway leading to the holiday home the following Monday morning.

Sophie’s visit to Three Castles Head on the Sunday is the dramatic centre-piece of the play.

Sophie would claim that she had seen The Lady of the Lake, which according to legend, signals your death.

“It presents a formidable woman and artist for whom the ruggedness and beauty of West Cork were a vital antidote to the urban intensity of her life in Paris,” the writer said.

Sophie Toscan du Plantier’s unpublished book about the natural beauty of West Cork will also be available ahead of the 30th anniversary of her unsolved murder.

Tickets for Toormore at €18 are available from Thornhill Electrical 028 22557.