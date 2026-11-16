Tensions continue to run high over greenway plans

TENSIONS continue to run high over the planned greenway through West Cork ahead of a public meeting on November 20.

Last week, The Southern Star reported the story of Ballinascarthy farmer Tim O’Leary and the council’s plan to have the greenway run through his farmyard.

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Tim and his family continue to receive messages of support from people for and against greenways.

His neighbours have now spoken about the effects of the Cork County Council plans on their farms, also located on the Bandon to Clonakilty section of the project.

Fourth generation farmer Kevin Kingston says he was presented with routes that would see the greenway going through farmland and take away from the lane at the entrance to his house.

“I can’t be working or driving up on the lane when there’s walkers walking there. They’d be going through three other properties to get to me. It feels like they are trying to divide people and put us against each other,” he said. “There’s lots of places to walk around West Cork. I don’t think what they’re proposing makes any sense.”

Kevin added he wasn’t against greenways in general but they had to be in the right places.

“Breaking farms into two and putting tarmac down on top of fields is not the way to do it,” he said. “Nobody wants a Compulsory Purchase Order thrown at them, but that’s what’s causing us stress and sleepless nights.”

His neighbour John Kingston (no relation), who runs a dairy farm in Ballinascarthy started by his dad in the 1960s, met with the project team for a one-to-one discussion last month. He called into question why the proposed route had to affect landowners and working farms to the extent it did right now.

“The route is affecting my farm going forward because it would be taking away from it. It just affects the amount of land I have to farm. It reduces it and it would also reduce the amount of money I’ll have available. It’s unfair and unnecessary.”

John said the plans for the greenway kept changing as he was first told it would go through his farmland, but later that it could go along the edges of his farm.

“The route hasn’t been decided yet. I felt I had to go into the meeting with the project team to defend my future and the future of my farm.”

Among the routes to be discussed at the November 20 meeting organised by campaigners are the plans to link Crossbarry, Bandon, Ballinascarthy and Clonakilty, including a route to Timoleague and Enniskeane. Also on the agenda are the Cork to Kinsale route, as well as the planned greenway links from Skibbereen to Baltimore, Schull and Drimoleague.

Shane Minogue, on behalf of the West Cork Greenways Action Group, said: “We are getting more organised and that’s what the upcoming meeting is about. We’re hoping it will be a successful event to get our points across and to hear some responses from our public leaders.”

The meeting will be at Ballinascarthy Community Hall on November 20 from 7.30pm.

Cork County Council was contacted for comment.