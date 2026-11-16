Fake Cork County Council Facebook page removed after posting inflammatory content

A FACEBOOK site that was posing as the official Cork County Council page has been removed after it was reported for posting violent comments, along with right-wing and ant-immigration sentiments, writes Chris Benn.

A council spokesperson revealed that the profile appears to have been removed, saying that “a Facebook group operating under the name “Cork County Council” is no longer available on the platform”.

The spokesperson said: “The council engaged with Meta regarding the matter and will continue to monitor for any unauthorised use of the council’s name or branding on social media platforms.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is understood the site was established in 2010 and had been operational until last week.

The fake Facebook page appeared to have carried regular commentary from local residents, community groups and organisations for several years but recently content had turned inflammatory and extreme in nature.

The profile used an image of the Cork County Council Seal; however the depiction was out of date, with the council employing a slightly refined variation.

The council spokesperson stated that “the group was not operated, managed, affiliated with, or endorsed by Cork County Council” and advised members of the public that official council information should only be obtained through the Cork County Council website or its verified social media channels.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.