Tribute gig organised in Cork city for late Dunmanway rapper Trigger

A TRIBUTE gig has been organised in memory of rap artist Trigger who died at the end of last month.

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The all-day performance in Cork city will see music, graffiti and breakdancing on stage in tribute to the Dunmanway rapper, born Gary Thompson. Donations will go to his grieving family.

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His brother Anthony told The Southern Star on behalf of the family: “He would be so happy and proud to see those in the rap community and beyond make such an effort to show such appreciation for something he loved to do.”

A love for the lyrics of Tupac Shakur inspired the former student of St Enda’s National School in Kilnadur to start rapping.

His albums include Triggernometry from 2014 and Double Perspective from 2017.

On social media, Cork DJ and radio presenter Stevie G was among the many people in Ireland and internationally paying tribute, saying that Trigger “always kept it real”.

The memorial gig will be at the Kino, Washington Street in Cork city from 1pm until 8pm on November 21.

Donations in support of Trigger’s son Jayden and the Thompson family can be made at the event.