Clonakilty tribute concert in memory of great Mic Christopher

On November 29 2001, the Irish music community lost one of its most cherished voices when Mic Christopher tragically passed away while on tour in the Netherlands.

Twenty-five years later, on November 29 2026, members of the De Barra’s musical family will come together to celebrate Mic’s life, music and enduring legacy in a special tribute concert, Skylarkin’ – The Songs of Mic Christopher.

De Barra’s was one of several special places on Mic’s musical journey - and it was there that he celebrated his last birthday on this mortal coil, Friday September 21, 2001 with his friend and fellow wandering bard Glen Hansard.

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The evening will feature performances by Christopher Luke, Ciarán Calnan, Dónal Tuipéar, Kealan Crowley, Dolcie Keogh, Valerie J. Deady, and special guests, who will come together to perform a selection of Mic’s most loved songs. Through music and storytelling, the concert will honour a songwriter whose work continues to resonate deeply with audiences and fellow musicians alike.

Don’t miss this heartfelt evening celebrating the life, songs and spirit of Mic Christopher, while supporting a worthy cause.

Tickets are €20 and available now: https://debarra.ie/event/skylarkin-a-tribute-to-mic-christopher/

A donation from every ticket sold will be made to Cork Penny Dinners.