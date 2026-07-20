Skibbereen street works ‘disruptive’ but needed

‘DISRUPTIVE but necessary’ is how Cllr Brendan McCarthy described the closure of the cathedral carpark in Skibbereen for flood relief works, writes Jackie Keogh.

He said the riverbank stabilisation works at the rear of the Parochial House and the cathedral car park, in North Street, is expected to take six weeks to complete.

Half of the 30-space car park was fenced off in June while works were carried out in the grounds of the Parochial House, leaving 15 spaces available.

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However, the entire car park was closed​ last week​ to allow the contractor, who is employed by the Office of Public Works, do works further down river.

Cllr McCarthy (FG) said: ‘The loss of access is having a major effect on businesses in the area, visitors to the library, and those attending mass daily, many of whom are older and may have mobility issues.

‘The work is slow as the River Ilen is tidal and that affects the level of progress each day. The works are necessary to protect the riverbank, and to protect the car park from subsidence, but the lack of parking in that area is undoubtedly disruptive. I just hope that the project will be completed as soon as possible.’