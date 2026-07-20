I thought it was just pins and needles... but it turns out I was having a stroke

RETIRED politician Christy O’Sullivan has praised the amazing work of hospital and emergency staff who helped him after he suffered a stroke.

The 77-year-old Clonakilty native has spoken openly to The Southern Star about the health episode which saw him admitted to CUH at the end of April.

‘I could never imagine how I could thank all of the people that helped enough, right across the board,’ said Christy. His wife Paddi, who worked as a nurse for many years, first noticed signs of a stroke in him and alerted emergency services.

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Christy, the father of Minister and Cork South-West TD Christopher O’Sulllivan (FF), explained: ‘When I got up that morning I thought I felt something in my left leg, like pins and needles or maybe a dead leg. I didn’t take much notice of it.

‘Then I got a little wobble to my left and I hit my ribs on the corner of a table. Paddi saw one side of my face drooping and rang 999. It was just as well that I hadn’t seen her doing it because I would have stopped her. I thought it was just my ribs. But she knew the signs and knew better.’

First responder and former neighbour Sinead O’Regan was first on the scene to assist and an ambulance crew arrived soon after. One of the paramedics was Martin Haughney, the son of a former gardaí from Dunmanway Christy remembered well.

‘He was a lovely man. He often kept us out of trouble when we were young fellas going to Dunmanway on the weekends, probably acting the maggot at times. He’d always round us up and tell us to go on home. So between that talk and the medical talk in the ambulance, next thing I knew I was above in CUH,’ said Christy.

For the next seven to eight weeks, he was in the care of staff of Ward 3B at CUH’s Stroke Unit, where he was surprised to see many younger people in care.

‘What I experienced in that time was nothing short of amazing. The team of nurses, doctors, occupational therapists, physicians worked together as a team. Really, some of the GAA teams could take a leaf out of their book.

They worked so well together to get the best result for the patients,’ he said, adding he could not thank CUH staff enough for helping with his recovery.

And Christy had initially resigned himself to being in a wheelchair, but was told he would be walking out of the hospital without question following a thorough programme of regular physiotherapy and other treatments.

Uplifting messages and regular visits from family and friends kept him going on his road to recovery. He said he had felt fit and in good shape just before his stroke, going on daily walks and looking after his horses Paddy and Freddy.

While at CUH the former TD said he was in the care of a team of nurses of different nationalities and cultures, adding the team were lovely and caring. ‘They went about their duties and their work without a frown and happy faces. You could see they were enjoying what they were doing,’ he said.

In an emotional appeal, Christy condemned racist abuse and attacks happening up and down the country.

‘These same people, when they go onto the street in different parts of the country, they suffer racist remarks and they suffer abuse of different types. Oh my God, what are we doing?’ he said.

One of the first events Christy attended on coming out of hospital was the Clonakilty Street Carnival. He said he now wanted to raise awareness of stroke symptoms and treatment.

‘It can happen to young or old. One thing that is widely thought to be contributing to stokes is stress. Young people are under a lot of stress,’ said Christy.

For more information about stroke symptoms and causes visit www.hse.ie/conditions/stroke