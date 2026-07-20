Dáil protester Martin Leahy is justice award recipient

BANDON singer Martin Leahy, who held a weekly protest outside Leinster House for the past four years over the housing crisis, has been honoured with a justice award.

Martin, who released the song ‘Everyone Should Have A Home’ was presented with the Labour Youth Jim Kemmy Award for Justice at this year’s summer school by Senator Laura Harmon.

‘Martin is one of Ireland’s most dedicated housing campaigners. For 200 weeks he travelled by bus from Cork to Dublin to stand out Leinster House, ensuring the housing crisis remained at the forefront of our national conversation. Week after week, he has given a voice to those experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity, reminding us all that behind every statistic is a person deserving of dignity and hope,’ said Sen Harmon.

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‘Martin has also used music to amplify his message through his song, ‘Everyone Should Have a Home’, a powerful reminder that safe and secure housing is a human right. We are so proud of Martin in Cork and he is also a great advocate for Palestine.’

She added that Martin’s compassion, determination and unwavering advocacy for housing justice makes him a truly deserving recipient.

‘Your perseverance has inspired so many, and your message continues to resonate: everyone should have a home.’

Speaking to The Southern Star afterwards, Martin said it was an honour to receive this award and it’s one he will treasure.

‘As I said on the night, since I finished my 200-week protest I’m very disappointed with the lack of a housing crisis protests as the housing crisis deepens. I believe in people power and the power of protest.’

Martin was also the subject of poem written by Margaret O’Brien which is on display at the Clogheenmilcon Walkway in Blarney as part of ‘Poetry in the Park’.

He said it was great surprise to hear that Margaret wrote a poem about his weekly housing crisis protest. Her creative skills at poetry sees the initials of his full name at the start of each line of her poem.

Martin stood down his weekly protest outside Leinster House in March after his 200th stint and cited the cost of going up and down to Dublin every Thursday as one of the reasons for ending it.

His latest song ‘Don’t Play’ is a rewrite of the Irish soccer anthem ‘Put ‘em Under Pressure’ and it’s in protest of the planned upcoming Ireland and Israel series of matches with the home leg now taking place behind closed doors in Serbia on October 4th.