Ballineen’s Bill pens song for Take That’s album

By Kieran O’Mahony

IT’S certainly been a ‘Sweet July’ for acclaimed Ballineen songwriter Bill Maybury after he co-wrote Take That’s latest single ‘Sweet July’. Speaking to The Southern Star, Bill said it was ‘so surreal’ to have a song with a band as iconic as Take That, after growing up with them. ‘I am delighted with the song and loved writing this one with Matt Radosevich, Mike Needle, Noah Conrad and the lads from the band. I’ve been a huge fan of the band since I was child so it feels very surreal to have a song out with them.’ Bill said the song is currently on the B list on BBC Radio 2 and is getting great radio support already.

‘I went to their recent Circus concert in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and the band were kind enough to put me in a box for the show and I got great treatment.’ Bill’s songwriting career is constantly evolving and he spends his time between London and Los Angeles and collaborating with major industry songwriters. Not only has he written for Take That but he also pencilled songs for numerous artists such as Kenzie, KiiiKiii, Picture This, Ryan Mack and James Bay. Two years ago Spotify recognised his talent as their then worldwide Radar songwriter. This meant his face adorned a billboard in Times Square in New York and he and his family visited the Big Apple to see this once in a lifetime achievement. A promotional video, featuring Bill was shot in West Cork and cork city. The talented songwriter has really made a name for himself in the music business and has written songs also for fellow Corkman Cian Ducrot as well as double Eurovision winner, Loreen on her latest album ‘Wildfire.’