Were you Out and About in West Cork lately?
At the Seven Heads Walks breakfast fundraiser in the Courtmacsherry Hotel on Sunday last were (left to right): Marie and Máire Fenton, Barryroe and Teresa Fenton, Courtmacsherry. Photo: Martin Walsh.
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Gary, Jack, Rachel and May O’Sullivan from Kinsale at the Trick or Treat Parade during the An Tulca Kinsale Halloween Festival. (Photo: John Allen)
At the Parklet in Clonakilty were (from left) Aran Dineen and his grandmoter Noreen Holland, Clonakilty and TItana Polyakova, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Tim Twohig, Ciaran McCarthy, Mikey Power (head fitness coach) and Pate Calnan at the return party which was held for the Bandon county champions. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
Tomas McCarthy and Frankie Gabriel with team captain Michael Cahalane at the Bandon GAA Pavilion after their great win.
Seán Kirby with his Volunteer of the Year award.
Jackie O'Sullivan and Triona Minihan at the recent Camán for a Cause coffee morning at Newcestown Parish Hall where over €3,200 was raised for Breast Cancer Ireland.
Lola Higgins enjoying the fun of the Dunmanway Lantern Walk.
Jane O’Sullivan from Dunmanway at her conferring in ATU Sligo where she received a first class honours in bachelor of education home economics and Irish, along with an Academic Excellence Award from St Angela’s. Included in the photo are Síofra Bohan (left), Dr Mairéad Conneely (middle) and Jane O’Sullivan (right).
Annabelle McSweeney, Amy Falvey, Abbey McSweeney and Abbie Falvey enjoying the Dunmanway Lantern Walk.
Superhero siblings Tommy, Alfie and Aodha Bennett at the Dunmanway Lantern Walk.
Ellie and Gracie O'Neill at the Skibb O'Ween frightening Halloween party at the Town Hall in Skibbereen. Photo; Anne Mnihane.
Mary O’Driscoll, Fachtna O’Driscoll, Mark O’Leary (playwright), Carmel O’Driscoll and Kevin Cadogan ready for Skibbereen Theatre Society’s final two performance of their current festival play, Waiting for You, which will be held at the Skibbereen Town Hall on November 5 and 11.
Brothers James and Tommy Haigh were quite frightening during the Skibb O'Ween Halloween party at the Town Hall in Skibbereen. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
The victorious 2001 Ilen Rovers men's team that won the Carbery and county junior A football championship was honoured at half time as the 25th anniversary jubilee team at the Carbery junior A final in Castlehaven between Barryroe and St Marys last Sunday. Back: Davy Evans, Kevin O'Sullivan, Kieran Daly, Fachtna Collins, Alex Whooley, Edward Sheehy, Donal Murphy, Dave Harmon and John Sheehy. Front: Shane Holland, Gavin Barry, Seán Casey, Brendan Duggan, Dominic Casey, Donal O'Driscoll, Brian O’Sullivan, Jason Whooley and Diarmuid Duggan.
Past pupil Cathal Daly returned to Rath National School for a visit with his Ilen Rovers minor team-mates after their county final win, where he was pictured with his proud sister Muireann.
Kevin Jer catching up with an old friend at the Big Beara Bash in the Wild Atlantic Bar.
Layla Murphy from Kinsale at the Trick or Treat Parade during the An Tulca Kinsale Halloween Festival.
Picture. John Allen
Pictured at the halloween party at Riverview Shopping centre was Sadie, Cara, Abby, Nala and Saoirse Ho from Bandon. Picture Denis Boyle
Bantry Tourist Office volunteers enjoyed an end-of-season outing to the Beara Peninsula for a day of sightseeing, good food and great company.
Faye O’Sullivan and Aliza Lane enjoying the Halloween mask making workshop and party at the Mealagh Valley Community Hall.
Friends Joshua Nevin (left) and Dara O'Regan, bopth from Clonakilty at the "Dress up Storytime" event at the Clonakilty Library on Friday last. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Kieran Harrington, Skibbereen and Sarah Attridge, Schull enjoying a cuppa at the grand re-opening of Camier's Daybreak on Bridge Street, Skibbereen. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Congratulations to Anna Sheehan and Nathan Clark who, along with past pupils Sofia Harrap and Tadgh Murnane, won the Schull Community College’s journal design competition for this year. Their beautiful photographs and artwork grace the covers of the junior cycle, senior cycle, student and teacher journals.
Bernie Wilcox and Josephine Aherne taking part in the Pink Walk.
Ben Mason and TJ Barry proved that even road workers can get into the Halloween spirit, sporting high-visibility costumes during Schull's Halloween trick-or-treating celebrations. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Shane Bowen graduated with a master of science in Artificial Intelligence from Munster Technological University last week.
Young trick-or-treaters in imaginative costumes gathered with their families to enjoy the Ballydehob Samhain and Halloween parade. (Photo: Carlos Benlayo)
Ella O'Regan (Rosscarbery) and Alex Jordan (Clonakilty) at MCM Cycles on Ashe Street, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
John Moloney, Margaret O'Rourke, Anne Kelly and Una Cullinane celebrating Rosscarbery’ss gold medal win (and first place in the county) at the recent SuperValu National Tidy Towns awards at Croke Park.
Jack Horgan, the newly appointed huntsman for Carbery Hunt for the 2026/2027 season, pictured with his horse alongside young Amelia Barrett, who was certainly ready for the off at the introduction to hunting event held in Ballinadee last Friday.
A group of young Barryroe supporters in Castlehaven last Sunday for the Bandon Co-op Carbery junior A football championship final against St Mary's as their team recaptured the Mick McCarthy Cup following their 1-09 to 0-09 victory. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
David and Cathy Roycroft pictured with their children Daragh, Seanie and Clodagh, who joined the many young trick-or-treaters taking to the streets of Ballydehob for the village's Halloween celebrations. Photo by Carlos Benlayo
The Cork West Novice Ploughing Match took place today, on the lands of the Hurley Family, Ballymore, Kilbrittain. There were 5 novice competitors, all allocated an experienced plough man to offer guidance. Ploughing novice Allanah O'Donovan from Clonakilty adjusts her plough. Picture: Andy Gibson.
The Nolan family from Clonakilty, Sam, Louis, Clodagh and Sonny, out and about in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
On a trip to the Friday market in Clonakilty were Ciara, Caelyn, Lily and Ava McGrath from Kilcullen with Anne Lynch (right) from Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh.)
Ray Lyons and his daughter Poppy from Clonakilty having fun colouring in Clonakilty Library. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Majella and John O'Sullivan, Lislevane at the Seven Heads Walks breakfast fundraiser in the Courtmacsherry Hotel on Sunday last. Photo: Martin Walsh.
It was all blood and guts on the soccer pitch for friends Cayden O'Donovan and Charlie O'Neill at the Skibb O'Ween Halloween party at the Town Hall. Photo; Anne Minihane.
Cllr. Marie O’Sullivan at the Trick or Treat Parade during the An Tulca Kinsale Halloween Festival.
Picture. John Allen
“Local Competitors,” Pictured at Lisavaird Co-op before they embarked on the Skibbereen and District Motor Club Endurance Trial event Luke McCarthy and Grace Santry from Lisavaird.
Pictured at the halloween party at Riverview Shopping centre was Commuity Garda Frances Murphy with Rudi O'Connell, Bandon and Ailbhe O'Hanlon from Carrigaline. Picture Denis Boyle
Orlaith McDermott from Rossmore at the "Dress up Storytime" event at the Clonakilty Library on Friday last. Photo: Martin Walsh.
Eleanor Palmer and his son Amergin joined in the Halloween festivities, embracing the spooky spirit and community atmosphere of Ballydehob's Samhain and Halloween celebrations. Photo by Carlos Benlayo
Kilbrittain, West Cork, Ireland. 31st Oct, 2026. The Cork West Novice Ploughing Match took place today, on the lands of the Hurley Family, Ballymore, Kilbrittain. There were 5 novice competitors, all allocated an experienced plough man to offer guidance. Ploughing novice Edward Draper from Ballinspittle adjusts his plough. Picture: Andy Gibson.