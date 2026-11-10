Scally’s SuperValu Clonakilty expands into Bandon with acquisition of Riverview store

THE reaction from the public to the news that Scally’s SuperValu in Clonakilty will acquire SuperValu Bandon later this month has been phenomenal, according to Eoghan Scally.

The Clonakilty-based family retail business, which established its flagship store in Clonakilty in 1984 announced the move last week.

They are taking over the supermarket, which is located in the Riverview Shopping Centre. It will become their second retail business in West Cork.

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Eugene Scally, originally from County Westmeath, and his wife Catriona built a business rooted in fresh food, supporting local producers - and it’s a family affair with both sons Eoghan and Martin also working in the business.

“We’ve been following all the reaction online and it’s lovely that there is such excitement out there about us taking over the Bandon store,” he told The Southern Star.

Eoghan said there will be a bedding in period from when they take over it officially on Tuesday November 24.

“People see the Clonakilty store and may expect the same for Bandon. Our Clonakilty store has been 42 years in the making and it’s listening to our customers over the years and listening to our local suppliers that has made our business what it is today. We’ve built something there that we are very proud of and what we want to do is bring that to Bandon too.”

He added that when the time comes to do a revamp they want to make sure to do the best possble job for their customers.

“The store will continue to trade and there won’t a closing down period. It will take us a couple of months to figure it out and then look at revamping the store as soon as possible.”

He said it’s really about managing people’s expectations.

“It’s very heart-warming to know that people are that excited and putting that much confidence in the Scally family to give them a store that they love to go shopping in but Rome wasn’t built in a day either and it will take us time.”

His brother Martin and dad Eugene will continue to run the Clonakilty branch, while Eoghan and his wife Audrey will lead the Bandon store on behalf of the Scally family.

Eoghan has been working at the Clonakilty store for the past nine years and feels he has built up the experience to help lead the Bandon store.

“The feedback is fantastic though even from our new colleagues in Bandon and I hope we can give the people of Bandon a new shopping experience.”

“Bandon is a town going from strength to strength.

We are excited to contribute to its vibrant, thriving community and to develop a store that our colleagues, customers and the whole town can be proud of.”

Scally’s SuperValu recently celebrated an international win at the POPAI awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation in store design recognising outstanding retails environments.