Former Gatsby’s nightclub in Dunmanway sold at online auction after years vacant

THE famous Gatsby’s nightclub in Dunmanway has found a new owner after lying empty for years.

Martin Fitzpatrick of Lehanes & Associates Ltd. said the former club sold at an online auction for an undisclosed figure.

The auctioneer and his colleagues even created a video for social media which picked up on the question on everyone’s lips: Who bought Gatsby’s?

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Martin said it was too early to reveal the owner yet, but hinted it is a well-respected business family.

The building on Castle Street was one of West Cork’s legendary nightclubs.

It closed its doors in 2018 and has stood empty since, going to auction in September with bidding starting at €75,000.

The successful bidder was required to pay a 10% deposit.

The premises was previously known as The Castle Hotel.

The auctioneer’s sales description says the building is derelict and in need of full refurbishment. Lehanes said the property offers “excellent redevelopment potential”, subject to planning permission.

Tim Buckley, on behalf of Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce, said he’s delighted to see the iconic building under new ownership.

“We look forward to another light coming on in the town square. Dunmanway Chamber of Commerce works diligently to support our members and ensure that business life in Dunmanway remains vibrant and welcoming.”