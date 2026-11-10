Uisce Éireann begins 10km water mains upgrade from Innishannon to Ballinhassig

UISCE Éireann has confirmed that works are under way to replace old and damaged water mains along the N71 from Innishannon Water Treatment Plant to Ballinhassig village.

Crews will install 10km of new pipes along sections of the L2231, R589, L2036 and L2037, to strengthen the water network and reduce disruptions to supply.

Jack Cronin, programme manager, Uisce Éireann, said the upgrades will help stop leakage.

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“Every pipe we replace is guided by one clear goal: providing a water supply people can count on,” he said.

“These improvements make a difference every single day, in every tap and home throughout the community.

“By focusing on delivering a more reliable supply, we’re helping to build a stronger, more resilient water service for the people of Innishannon and Ballinhassig, now and for generations to come.”

Works are expected to begin later this week and will include installing new water service connections from the public water main on the road to customers’ property boundaries and linking them to the water supply.

The project is being delivered by Ward and Burke on behalf of Uisce Éireann with completion expected by July 2027.

Customers can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website for regular updates.

“We have measures in place to keep disruption to an absolute minimum,” said Mr Cronin.

“Two-way traffic will be maintained on the N71. Localised road closures and traffic management will be required on other roads as works progress. Local and emergency access will be maintained.”