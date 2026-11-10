Safety partnership plan to tackle drug debt crime

CORK County Local Community Safety Partnership (LCSP) held its first statutory meeting with elected representatives at Cork County Hall last week.

The LCSP was established in March and is replacing the former Joint Policing Committees (JPCs), which last met in 2024. The first public meeting where the press will be allowed attend is later this month, while public consultation on the Local Community Safety Plan begins on November 20.

The meeting brought together public representatives, community organisations and statutory agencies to discuss priorities for strengthening community safety across the county and to enhance collaboration between agencies and communities.

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Attendees included members of the Cork County LCSP, members of the Oireachtas, councillors and representatives from An Garda Síochána, HSE, Tusla and the community and voluntary sector.

Hosted by Cork County Council, the LCSP is a multi-agency, community-led partnership working to improve safety and well-being across County Cork.

Work is underway on a three-year Local Community Safety Partnership Plan with priorities including road safety, drug-related intimidation and violence and other community safety concerns.

LCSP Chairperson, Cllr Cathal Rasmussen said: “It is an honour to chair this dedicated group of people on our committee and engagement at our first meeting with elected representatives was enlightening and informative. I look forward to further meetings and discussions as the work of the LCSP begins to take shape.”

Chief Supt Vincent O’Sullivan welcomed the establishment of the LCSP and highlighted the importance of strong collaboration between communities and agencies in addressing local safety concerns.

LCSP co-ordinator Trish O’Riordan provided an update on progress to date and the development of the Local Community Safety Plan.

Public consultation on the Plan will begin on November 20 and will include a countywide survey and a series of community consultation events in libraries across Cork.

MaryClare Clark of West Cork Beacon gave a presentation on domestic abuse and coercive control, while a range of issues were raised by the elected representatives on community safety issues affecting citizens and businesses.