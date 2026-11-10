Leap man charged with handling stolen goods and cocaine

A SELF-EMPLOYED farming contractor found handling a stolen power tool worth €1,500 and charged with the possession of cocaine deal bags with traces of the drug had his case adjourned.

David Hill (30), of Dunscullib, Leap, appeared at Skibbereen District Court charged with handling stolen property and the possession of drugs following the execution of three garda search warrants.

The court heard that an impact drive gun had been stolen from Dan Connolly Tractors and Plant Sales Ltd in Skibbereen during a burglary in October 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

On March 18 this year, gardaí searched two locations associated with Mr Hill.

During the search they found 18 deal bags with traces of cocaine with a total value of €70.

The power tool used to tighten bolts on tractor tyres was found in the search of another address on March 19.

Gardaí said Mr Hill was co-operative and made admissions during the search, and that he was taken to Bandon Garda station on his arrest.

Defence solicitor Colette McCarthy said: “I don’t think it’s in dispute that the drugs were for his own personal use. He would have used cocaine back in 2020 and would toss a bag into a locker he had at his family home. He told his mother that on a given Saturday night he would take cocaine. He has attended addiction counselling a number of times since.”

Mr Hill borrowed the power tool in December 2025 and did not know it was stolen at the time until another person made admissions to gardaí, the court heard.

“In mid-December 2025, it became apparent that the item he had used once and left in his van had been stolen. He should have come forward,” said Ms McCarthy.

Judge Joanne Carroll said Mr Hill still had the tool in March of this year.

“He was afraid that he would be implicated with stealing it,” said Ms McCarthy, adding that her client was recently given a diagnosis in relation to educational issues. Mr Hill has no previous convictions, the court heard.

Remanding him on continuing bail, Judge Carroll asked for a probation report, a medical report and two random drug tests ahead of his next court appearance on January 26, 2027.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.