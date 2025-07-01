Out and About in West Cork

Marian O'Hara, Noreen O'Sullivan, and Eileen Hayes from Rosscarbery Rowing Club at the South West Coast Yawl regatta. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
A charity Tractor, Truck, Car and Motorcycle Run was held in Lyre, West Cork today. The run was in aid of Knockskeagh National School; Cancer Connect - West Cork and West Cork Rapid Response. Relaxing on his dad's tractor wheel was 6 year old Tommy Collins from Lyre. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Aaron Nixon from Kilmacsimon at the regatta at Union Hall. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
At Coachford Garda were Shane Walsh, Marie Hennessy, Insp Mary Sheehan and Sgt Tom Lehane.(Photo: Denis Boyle)
Anne and Siún McCullough at the West Cork Hotel for 'Tina Turner' (Photo: Anne Minihane)
Sunshine and 26C temperatures brought people to the Warren Beach in Rosscarbery today. Cooling off in the sea were Elaine and Noah Shanahan from Rosscarbery. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Above: Anne McCarthy, Principal Ardagh Boys NS with former pupils John Harte and Tom Browne. (Photo: Anne Minihane)
At the official opening of the Samaritans branch at Wolfe Tone Street, Clonakilty were Clonakilty mayor Conan O’Donovan, Samaritans director Jon Spencer, Cllr Ann Bambury, author Louise O’Neill, Cllr Isobel Towse, Michael Collins TD and John O’Carroll from the Irish Red Cross. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
REPRO FREE.19/06/2025.Pictured is Gerard Griffin, National Co-ordinator at Youthreach, presenting Zero Stapleton, Ballincollig Youthreach Centre, with her Gaisce Presidents Award, at the Cork College of FET's Youthreach Programme (Cork ETB's Cork College of Further Education & Training), annual graduation ceremony, at the Talbot Hotel Cork, Ballincollig, Cork.Picture: Jim Coughlan.
Annabel Langrish with Mags O’Driscoll at the opening event of Annabel’s new shop in Bantry last Friday which has brought a splash of colour to William Street.
Arina Khuil, third class pupil at Dromclough National School, enjoying the family fun day event which was held at the Mealagh Valley Hall.
Last year Sadhbh competed in the Home International Regatta in Strathclyde, Scotland where she won two gold medals in what was her first outing under the Rowing Ireland flag.
At the Air India commemoration ceremony last Monday was Angela Muckley, left, from Bantry who hosts an evening for the families of the 1985 disaster every year for the past 40 years. She is pictured with Padmini and Babu Turlapati, who lost both their children in the disaster, and also Taoiseach Micheál Martin who also attended the ceremony.
Dr James O’Neill, an ornithologist from UCC, led a well-attended Swift Walk hosted by Bantry Tidy Towns. The walk included visiting the grounds of St Brendan’s National School where the recently installed swift boxes could be observed using the nest cameras.
A large crowd gathered for the official launch of the Beara West Family Resource Centre. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
The annual Corpus Christi procession in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin Photography)
The Glengarriff Mothers & Others group. Back: Caroline Hourihan, Joanne Cronin, Rose Hayes, Laura Cato, Aine Yearnshire, Tracey Goggin, Moira Dunne and Eimear Collins. Front: Elaine English, Catherine Gell, Rachel Lyne, Beth Cronin, Orla Green and Cliodhna Harrington.
Mayor of Clonakilty Conan O'Donovan admiring the stainless-steel sculpture presented by the Wycherley family to mark the founder of the Clonakilty Twinning Association, their father the late Brawny Wycherley.
Amy Kavanagh (left) and Marguerite Murphy on a recent visit to Clonakilty during their stay in Courtmacsherry. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Parish priest Fr Tom Hayes leading the Corpus Christi procession from the Clonakilty Church and around the streets of the town. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
As part of the Shannonvale Summerfest programme of events, the local community and history lovers gathered at the Big Cross near the village to remember the battle fought there in 1798. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Student council members from Canovee National School handing over the proceeds of their very successful bake sale to West Cork Rapid Response; Liam Slattery (WCRR), Kate Crowley (WCRR), Éanna McCarthy, Aoife O'Driscoll, Caoimhe Nash, Anna O'Sullivan, Méabh Harrington, Máire O'Donovan and Betty Hennessy (WCRR).
Local photographer Liam Barry captured the floral art display created by the Ballinadee Tidy Towns group.
Irish international athlete Fiona Everard was the guest of honour at the raising of the Active School flag ceremony at St Mary's Central School in Enniskeane last Friday. The school was awarded the flag for energy and enthusiasm amongst the students. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The pupils from Ballinacarriga National School had a big cheer for the West Cork Rapid Response team that paid a visit to their school last week.
Ellie Duggan from Dunmanway, BSc (hons) public health sciences, celebrating with her proud nana Eileen White at the recent graduation ceremony at UCC.
St James' National School pupils Freya Horgan and Sarah Dukelow ‘misbehaving’ at Cork City Gaol.
The boys from Carrigboy National School who participated in the Cork City Sports. Back: Jayden O'Sullivan, Zach McCarthy, Kevin Hickey, Jack Levis, Owen Coughlan, Quintin Horstmanshoff, Jamie Ward, Tadhg O'Connor and Alex Coughlan. Front: Ciarán O'Sullivan, Finn Russell, Calum Casey, Shane Casey, Aaden Harrington and Clinton McCarthy. Owen Coughlan, Alex Coughlan and Indie O'Sullivan won trophies on the day.
Tracie Nolan recently presented new kits to the Gabriel Rangers GAA club which are sponsored by Tracie Nolan Solicitors. From left: Chris Moynihan, Mark Cronin, Sean Kelleher, Tracie Nolan, Euan Mc Sweeney, Ross McSweeney, Ryan McSweeney, Fionn Hurley and Gearoid Coughlan.
The Barryroe National School parents association presented a cheque for €12,000, the proceeds from various fundraising events throughout the school year, to Barryroe National School. Fron: Eilish Murphy (treasurer, BNSPA), Orla Whelton (school principal), Mags O'Leary (BNSPA) and Zachary Tyndall (treasurer, Barryroe National School board of management). Back: Ellen O'Driscoll (BNSPA), Ciara Casey (BNSPA) and Deirdre Griffin (board of management). (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Enjoying the coffee day held last Saturday for the Clonakilty Community Hospital Day Care were Julia Mary Slyne, Eileen O'Mahony, Kathleen Crowley, Kay Keohane, Kevin O'Sullivan, Richard Smith and baby Grace.
Arlo Burch, Sean Holland and Finn O’Sullivan enjoying an ice-cream during their talent show at Rath National School.
The Ilen Rovers U10 boys attended a blitz last Saturday in Skibbereen and played four mini games against O'Donovan Rossa and St James, Ardfield. Back: Quinn Breen, Alan Crowley, Noah Harmon, Aaron Hegarty, Eoghan Hegarty and Fionn Barry. Front: Seán O’Sullivan, Tadgh Barry, Darragh Fitzgerald, Michael John Whooley, Tim Sheehy, Jerry O Mahony, Cillian O'Mahony and Shane Murphy.
The U14B Ilen Rovers girls who had a good win against Bantry at Church Cross last week in the West Cork B league. Back: Kate Ann Whooley, Laura Mae Coakley, Ava Coakley, Maggie Hallihane, Siobhán Hickey, Izzy O'Flynn, Tara Duggan, Grace Fitzgerald, Tilly O'Reilly and Aisling Hickey. Front: Sarah Louise O'Shea, Amber Granaghan, Ellie Coakley, Emer Crowley, Annie Collins, Caoimhe Cottrell and Maya O'Flynn.
Piper Michael Heaney leading the Corpus Christi procession through Timoleague followed by altar servers, Fr John Kingston and parishioners. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
The Harte family from Ardmore at the Celtic Ross Hotel where Aoife Harte, captain of the victorious Cork All-Ireland ladies U14 football team, was the recipient of a West Cork Youth Sports Star award. From left: Isobel, Liam, Aoife, Emer, Daniel and Cliona.
Fr Emmanuel assisting Fr Pontianus Jafla in Kilbrittain as the Corpus Christi procession headed through the streets of Kilbrittain to the grotto at the end of the village where the church choir performed for those in attendance.
Florin Tubose from Cork and Helena O’Connor from Kinsale at the launch of the Kinsale Arts Weekend which took place at Blacks Brewery. The festival will be held from July 10th to 13th and will feature over 60 events at locations and venues throughout the town. (Photo: John Allen)
Strictly Kinsale raised over €30,000 and donations were made to five charities. Pictured are dancers and committee members with Paul Eaton presenting a cheque to Stephen Teap, CEO of Cork Arc House with his sons Noah and Oscar. (Photo: John Allen)
Cork had three athletes playing for Transplant Sport Ireland in a football match against Kilcullen FC in Kildare recently. The West Cork men were Val Weblin (middle, front row), Mike Keohane (back, second from right) and Hugh Nolan from Mallow (front, right). The game ended on a 1-1 draw and powerfully shows that organ donation works.
June and Bobby Shanahan from Rosscarbery on a recent trip to Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Belgooly National School recently opened a new sensory room for special care pupils. Chairman of the school board James O’Mahony cut the ribbon with Catherine Murphy (deputy principal), Amie Sheehan and Pete Rawlinson (parents association), and Tracey Cronin (special care teacher). (Photo: John Allen)
Children from Ballyheada National School recently handed over the proceeds of their no uniform day to Kate Crowley of West Cork Rapid Response.
The fourth class students at Bandon Primary School proudly displaying copies of their first self-published book, Wild Wonders of the World.
The Glaslinn Choir recently presented a cheque to St Michael’s Centre, the proceeds of their concert held in May in the Bandon Town Hall. Included in the photo are Eveline Fogarty, Antoinette Baker, Roger Pearson (accepting the cheque on behalf of St Michaels), Helen O'Leary, Margaret Desmond, Brenda Ryan O'Riordan and Fiona O'Donovan.
The Blarney side which competed at the John West Féile na nGael Camogie and Hurling National Finals 2025 at Halo Tiles Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence. Sponsored for the tenth time by John West, it is one of the biggest underage sporting events on the continent. Pic: Mary Browne.
The Blarney side which competed at the John West Féile na nGael Camogie and Hurling National Finals 2025 at Halo Tiles Wexford GAA Centre of Excellence. Sponsored for the tenth time by John West, it is one of the biggest underage sporting events on the continent. Pic: Mary Browne.
Carol Gilbert of Made In West Cork (distribution) Ltd presenting a cheque for €300 to Sinead Keohane of Cancer Connect, the proceeds of the sale of cards designed by Hammond Journeaux.
Michelle Hayes (sailing secretary, GHYC), Emma Barrett (GHYC) winner ILCA 6, and Domhnall Coffer (race officer) at the Sprint Series at Glandore Harbour Yacht Club. This was the first time a female has taken top honours in the ILCA 6 class in the history of this Sprint Series event.
St Patrick's young camogie players are aiming high under sunny skies.
Ruby Cahalane, Phoebe Stanness, Makayla O’Donovan, Ella O’Donovan, Lily White and Elsie White, pupils from Scoil Naomh Bhríde in Union Hall, celebrating the start of their summer holidays on Wednesday. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
Shane Coughlan (Ballineen), Riordan O'Driscoll (Coppeen) and Ciara Fullam (Bandon) taking part in the charity tractor, truck, car and motorcycle run which was held in Lyre last Sunday in aid of Knockskeagh National School, Cancer Connect and West Cork and West Cork Rapid Response. (Photo: Andy Gibson)ut and