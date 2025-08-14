People deserve better says TD as Macroom boil water notice ends

Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan has called on Uisce Éireann to put a plan in place to reduce the impact of boil water notices on local residents and businesses in Macroom during construction of the new €6.5 million water treatment plant.

His request comes after the boil water notice in the Macroom area which has been in place on and off for the past two years was lifted last week.

Uisce Éireann said on Friday that the boil water notice affecting almost 5,000 customers was lifted ‘with immediate effect’ following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Its operations manage Niall O’Riordan acknowledged the impact of the persistent boil water notices in the area and thanked people for their support.

He said: ‘Uisce Éireann’s primary focus remains the protection of public health.’

But Cork North West TD Aindrias Moynihan said the boil water notices had ‘plagued our community for years’ and while he was pleased work had started on the €6.5m upgrade of Macroom Water Treatment Plant, due for completion in 2026, a short-term plan is needed in the interim.

He said: ‘This project will bring an end to the long-running problem. However, in the meantime, Uisce Éireann must stay proactive and put measures in place to reduce the impact boil water notices have on residents and businesses until the work is finished.

“I have secured a commitment from Uisce Éireann to make operational adjustments at the existing plant to help address the issue in the short term. I will continue to hold them to account to ensure these measures are delivered, so that residents are not left facing constant disruption.”

The new plant will ensure compliance with current drinking water regulations, improve water quality, and bring an end to the long-running cycle of boil water notices.

Deputy Moynihan said: ‘This upgrade is a vital investment for Macroom, Carrigadrohid, Canovee and the surrounding areas. Once completed, it will finally bring an end to the recurring boil water notices that have plagued the community year after year.

‘While I welcome the progress being made on the new plant, the reality is that people are still living with the cost and inconvenience of repeated boil water notices. Uisce Éireann must do more in the short term to ease this burden. People should be able to turn on their taps and trust the water that

comes out.

‘While we now have a clear pathway to a permanent solution, Uisce Éireann must also step up with a short-term plan to reduce the burden on locals until this upgrade is completed. The current situation is simply unacceptable, and people deserve better.’