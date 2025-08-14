Rocking the caravan of love in Rossmore

Widows Paradise by Sam Cree is a hilarious comedy play with a cast of 10 actors, five women and five men, all squashed into a 1970s caravan.

The five women have embarked upon a ‘strictly women-only’ getaway to prove they don’t need men.

However, their holiday is thrown into chaos when they accidentally occupy the wrong caravan, and are then joined by the male owner, his son, and his brother-in-law.

As the story unfolds, the group is further expanded by the arrival of another party, something of a ‘blast from the past’, as well as a local farmer, leading to a riotous clash of the sexes.

With its sharp wit, clever dialogue, and uproarious situations, Widows Paradise promises to deliver a great night’s entertainment.

The Kilmeen group draws people from all over Ireland every summer for their summer comedy, and indeed people come from the UK too, all to witness their comedy offering.

The play is directed by Ger Finn, known as the ‘King of Comedy’ throughout West Cork, and this year he is assisted by Sheila Wall as assistant director.

You’ll have a laugh-a-minute when Kilmeen Drama Group performs Widows Paradise every Thursday and Friday in August in the Rossmore Theatre.

Tickets can be booked in advance through the theatre’s website.