West Cork competitors aiming for success in Ulster Rally

As the Modern Tyres Ulster Rally begins this Friday afternoon, it's an important event for Clonakilty's Eamonn and Lisa McCarthy (Honda Civic), who are third overall in the Modified category of the NAPA Auto Parts Irish Tarmac Rally Championship and second in Class M1.

It will be a maiden Ulster outing for the pair, who completed their recce (reconnaissance) last weekend.

Eamonn told the Southern Star, 'The stages on Friday are probably the toughest we have done all year. They are very narrow and no great room for error. The Saturday stages are more open and flowing, something like we have down here. Getting through Friday will be tough and trying to avoid punctures. We are seeded at 84 and we hope to be reseeded to be somewhere near Derry's Anthony O'Brien (Toyota Corolla), who is ahead of us in Class M1. The plan is to keep out of trouble and see how it goes. We're looking forward to the two days, it will be a new experience and a new challenge.'

It's also a key event for Ardfield co-driver Anthony O'Sullivan, who leads the ITRC Historic category by five points from Donegal's Paddy Robinson while his Welsh driver Meirion Evans is second in his category - 13 points adrift of Donegal's John O'Donnell (BMW M3).

'With two rounds remaining, anything can still happen so we need to keep our noses clean, but it's really between ourselves and John O'Donnell and Paddy Robinson.

The plan is to finish and take the battle to the Cork '20' - whatever happens, Meirion is committed to competing in Cork.'

The series is based on the best five from six events and dropped scores will come into effect.

O'Sullivan added, O'Sullivan added, 'It is great to see an Escort battling with the BMW, Meirion is very happy, it's been a good year publicity wise for him as he has sold a few cars on the basis of (the Escort) performance.