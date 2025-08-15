Record month at Cork airport with Sunday being the busiest day

JULY was the busiest month ever at Cork airport as it recorded yet another month of record-breaking passenger numbers.

The airport continues its trend as Ireland’s fastest growing airport with passenger numbers increasing year on year by 15%.

Cork Airport welcomed 378,000 passengers through its departure and arrivals gates in July 2025, while Dublin Airport saw a 6.9% increase with 3.75million passengers.

Dublin Airport Authority CEO Kenny Jacobs said: “Cork was once again Ireland’s fastest-growing airport in July, with passenger traffic up 15% compared with July 2025.

‘Our hardworking team in Cork continue to do a great job in keeping our passengers moving and happy no matter how busy we get. Cork’s progress shows no sign of abating with the airport’s winter schedule already taking shape and passengers are going to love Aer Lingus’ recently announced two exciting new routes to Prague and Geneva. KLM’s announcement of a third daily service from Cork to Amsterdam from October onwards is great news too.’

The latest figures show that 2,399 flights took off and landed at Cork Airport in July, with Sunday July 27th its busiest day of the month as 13,082 passengers (up 11%).

The vast majority (96%) of travellers were through security in less than 15 minutes and the average time for returning baggage was an impressive 13 minutes.

Mr Jacobs said: ‘With the first phase of the €200 million Cork Airport capital development plan due to commence imminently, it was encouraging to see Cork City Council granting planning permission in July for an additional 670 long-term car parking spaces.

‘While there’s lots of good work being done to improve public transport connectivity at Cork Airport, the need for additional parking has become apparent to all, given the growth of passenger numbers in the last few years.

‘Cork City Council has also granted planning recently for a new solar farm to be built over the Holiday Blue car park, which will eventually deliver up to 25% of the airport’s electricity needs.

‘It’s a clear example of how a local authority can support its airport as a strategic asset—not just in terms of sustainability, but by enabling the conditions for jobs, investment, and long-term regional growth.’