Bantry convent regeneration offers a slice of housing heaven for Paul

CLÚID’S 30th anniversary was marked with the delivery of 1,525 new social and cost rental homes in 2024, including 18 in Bantry.

In doing so, the organisation also helped to preserve and regenerate the historic Mercy Convent and school buildings.

It was in 2013 that the Sisters of Mercy formally handed over the keys to the door of the 160-year-old Convent of Mercy to the approved housing body.

The mixed development include a combination of 10 one-and two-bed homes in the converted convent and cookery school buildings, as well as eight new-build single storey homes.

The organisation took the historic buildings and preserved their beauty while, at the same time, providing homes that are A-rated.

In fact, a lot of the homes retain some of the unique features of the original buildings, including arched sash windows and high ceilings.

The work also sought to stabilise and preserve the convent’s chapel for future use, which was an important consideration for the Sisters of Mercy and the people of Bantry town.

At the official opening, the significance of the new development was summed by one of its newest residents, Paul Barry, who said: ‘Before moving into my new home in the Bantry Convent, I was living in emergency accommodation for seven months.

‘This was a very difficult time in my life, and a time when I was really struggling. However, all has changed since I got the keys to my new home, and I feel like I have landed in heaven.

‘I love my new home and I couldn’t ask for more. There is a nice little community emerging in the old convent and it’s lovely to be a part of it. I am very grateful to Clúid for providing me with this opportunity and I hope to be living in the old schoolhouse for many years to come.’

Clúid, which was established in 1994, delivered 853 general needs social homes, 408 Cost Rental homes, and 264 age-friendly social homes, across ten local authority areas in 2024 – its most successful year in its three decades of operation.

Of these homes, 162 were delivered in Cork, including those in Bantry.

It brings the number of Clúid homes in management in the county to 1,555, as of the end of 2024.

During 2024, 3,795 people were taken out of housing need with a new or re-let Clúid home.

The developments in its 30th anniversary year has helped to bring the number of homes that Clúid now manages to more than 13,000 homes across every county in Ireland, thereby providing shelter for an estimated 33,000 residents.