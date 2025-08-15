CARBERY GAA: Crucial clashes in round two of hurling championship

IT’S already moving towards the business end of the group stages in the RCM Tarmacadam Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship, as we get ready for the second round this weekend.

In Roinn 1, both games take place at 3.30pm on Sunday. St Colum’s won their opening game against St James (3-14 to 1-14) and will face Newcestown’s second time in Dunmanway, hoping to extend their winning start. Conor Doody and Robert Cronin were in fantastic form in their first game, hitting 2-1 and 1-4 from play respectively. Newcestown drew against Randal Óg in their championship opener (2-15 to 1-18) as Andrew Shorten and Flor Kenneally scored their goals.

Randal Óg face St James in the other game in Clonakilty as both look to get their first wins. For the Ballinacrriga men, Peter Collins (0-8), Séadhna Crowley (0-5) and Cathal Duggan (1-0) all played well last time out with James relying on James O’Driscoll (0-8) and Seán Whelton in their opening day loss.

In Roinn 2, championship holders Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas meet Dohenys on Saturday in Enniskeane (7pm). Both sides are coming off the back of wins as Mathúnas saw off St Oliver Plunkett’s (3-24 to 1-13) while Dohenys beat St Mary’s (0-18 to 0-15).

Mathúnas have the current top scorer from play in the championship with Jamie Lucey (1-5) while Caolan O’Donovan is another lethal weapon from frees. Bill Murphy hit an impressive 0-12 for the Dunmanway club last time out and will be a player to watch too.

Mary’s and Plunkett’s, meanwhile, will both be on a mission to save their championship seasons, in Rossmore on Sunday (3.30pm). The Ballineen/Enniskeane club only hit 0-3 from play against Dohenys while Plunkett’s struck just 1-5 other than frees against Mathúnas. This would indicate that the Darren O’Donovan/Jack Eady Mary’s combination and the Ahiohill club’s Darragh McCarthy will be vital.

Another chapter in the ‘group of death’ will commence this weekend, as 2023 victors Clonakilty are in must-win territory when they face Ballinascarthy on Saturday in Kilbrittain (7pm) in Roinn 3.

Clon ended Bal’s three-in-row quest in 2023 by beating them in the semi-finals so revenge would be sweet for Bal if they could knock their neighbours out. Brian O’Donovan, Eoin O’Driscoll and Connall Cullinane starred in Bal’s 0-17 to 1-11 win against Kilbrittain while the White brothers (Brian and Seán) fought well in Clon’s 1-15 to 0-15 loss to Kilbree.

After Kilbree’s opening day win, they could seal a knockout spot if they get over Kilbrittain’s seconds on Friday in Ahiohill (7pm). The league champions can call upon Darragh Coakley, Jim Shanahan and Cillian Twohig to provide damage while Kilbrittain have aces in their pack through James Ahern and Keith Hunt.