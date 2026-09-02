ON THE MOVE WITH JOHNATHAN DAVIS: Strength is for everyone

STRENGTH training isn’t just for athletes, bodybuilders, or people who spend hours in the gym. Strength is for everyone.

Whether you’re 25 or 75, being stronger makes everyday life easier. We all rely on strength to get up from a chair, carry the shopping, lift children or grandchildren, climb stairs, work in the garden and complete everyday tasks with confidence.

Strength isn’t about having big muscles – it’s about giving your body the ability to do the things you want to do, for as long as possible. As we get older, we naturally begin to lose muscle mass and strength if we don’t use it. The good news is that it’s never too late to start.

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Regular strength training can improve balance, support healthy joints and bones, reduce the risk of falls, and help you stay active and independent for longer.

It can also boost your energy levels, improve your posture and leave you feeling more confident in your own body.

The best part is that you don’t need a gym or expensive equipment to get started. Strength training can be as simple as using your own body weight or everyday household items.

Here’s a simple routine you can try at home:

Sit-to-stands

8–10 repetitions from a sturdy chair.

Wall push-ups

8–10 controlled repetitions.

Calf raises

10–15 repetitions, holding onto something if needed.

Shopping bag carry

Carry a comfortable weight in each hand for 20–30 seconds.

Step-ups

6–8 repetitions on each leg using a safe, low step.

Complete one or two rounds, moving slowly and with good control.

If an exercise feels too difficult, reduce the number of repetitions and build up gradually.

Remember, you don’t have to be strong before you begin. You strength train so that you can become stronger.

A little strength work, done consistently two or three times each week, can make a remarkable difference. Your future self will thank you for starting today.

• Jonathan Davis is a personal trainer and owner of BodyActive Fitness in Skibbereen. With over a decade of experience in the fitness industry, he is passionate about helping people of all ages and abilities become stronger, healthier and more confident. His approach focuses on making fitness simple, enjoyable and sustainable for everyday life.