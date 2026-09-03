Parents encouraged to protect their babies against RSV virus

HSE South West is encouraging parents across Cork and Kerry to protect their babies this winter as the 2026–2027 respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) Infant Immunisation Programme begins.

Free immunisation will be offered through maternity hospitals and participating GP practices.

RSV is a common winter virus that can cause serious illness in infants, particularly during their first season. Immunisation is provided as a single dose of nirsevimab, giving babies immediate protection and helping to prevent severe infection and hospitalisation.

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Dr Anne Sheahan, regional director of Public Health, HSE South West, said: ‘RSV immunisation has been a game changer for protecting babies from serious illness during the winter months. It is very safe, highly effective and gives babies protection at a time when they are particularly vulnerable to RSV.

Here in the South West, we strongly encourage parents of every eligible baby in Cork and Kerry to take up the offer of free RSV immunisation. It is a simple step that can make a very real difference in keeping babies well and out of hospital this winter.’

The eligibility for RSV immunisation for the 2026 -2027 programme are that babies born between September 1st 2026 and February 28th 2027 will be offered RSV immunisation in maternity hospitals before discharge, where possible.

Babies born between March 1st and August 31s 2026 can receive RSV immunisation through participating GP practices, while eligible babies at higher risk of serious RSV illness will be offered immunisation through a specialist pathway.