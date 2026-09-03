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THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Barry Bros Building Supply Store in Skibbereen is set to continue trading after it was sold; The Island Drift returns to Garnish Island; Castlehaven, Ibane Gaels and St James all crowned Carbery U21 champions

September 3rd, 2026 8:30 AM

THE SOUTHERN STAR IS IN STORES NOW: Barry Bros Building Supply Store in Skibbereen is set to continue trading after it was sold; The Island Drift returns to Garnish Island; Castlehaven, Ibane Gaels and St James all crowned Carbery U21 champions Image

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This week's Southern Star is full of West Cork news, views and sport and is in stores now.

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

 

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‘First Day at School’ photo special featuring schools right across West Cork!

 

IN NEWS

Barry Bros Building Supply Store in Skibbereen is set to continue trading after it was sold to its neighbour Drinagh Co-op

US firefighters to attend memorial service for 9/11 in Kinsale

 

IN LIFE

The Island Drift returns to Garnish Island

 

IN SPORT

Castlehaven ended their 16-year wait for the Carbery U21A football title with a one-point win against Clonakilty.

Ibane Gaels struck late to beat Bandon in the Carbery U21A hurling championship final.

Double Olympic lightweight champion Fintan McCarthy reflects on his top-12 finish in the men’s single sculls at the World Rowing Championships.

Drinagh Rangers begin the defence of their West Cork League Premier Division title this weekend. But who will push them closest?

Bandon Masters retained their West Cork League Masters Cup crown after fighting off Drinagh Rangers.

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition from Thursday ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

You can subscribe to The Southern Star's digital subscription here for less than €2 per week and read your edition every Thursday from 6.30am ➡️ southernstar.ie/subscribe

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