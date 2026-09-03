West Cork islands to feature in new TG4 docu-series

A new four-part documentary series for TG4 that follows the lives of the 'New Irish' who have chosen to make Ireland's offshore islands their home will feature Sherkin, Bere and Dursey Islands in West Cork.

Trasna na dTonnta explores the remarkable journeys of people who have travelled from across Europe and beyond to settle in some of the country’s most remote islands and was filmed over 12 months from January 2025 to January 2026.

Sherkin Island features on Episode two as Nina relects on rebuilding her life after fleeing the war in Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trasna na dTonnta offers a unique perspective on migration, identity and belonging. We hear extraordinary stories of journeys across countries and continents, retracing the routes, transport and life-changing decisions that ultimately brought them to Ireland’s western seaboard. For many, life on an island is an entirely new experience; some had never travelled by boat or lived beside the sea before arriving.

Trasna na dTonnta is a powerful exploration of home, community and the enduring human capacity to embrace change, forge connections and create a sense of belonging in the most unexpected of places.

The series begins on Monday September 14th on TG4