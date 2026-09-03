St James’ hurlers turn on the style to land Carbery U21C title

St James 3-16

Owen Gaels 3-9

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

ACE goal-poacher Seán Whelton struck twice in as many second-half minutes for two crucial goals that propelled St James to a long-awaited and richly deserved Clona Milk Carbery U21C Hurling Championship title.

Owen Gaels were forced to field minus five first team regulars at Timoleague on Saturday, but ultracompetitive and aided by a fair modicum of hurling skills they were level at the interval, 1-6 to 1-6.

When Andrew McCarthy, after a wonderful solo, struck a beauty to see them hit the front, albeit against the strong wind, things were looking up.

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But points by Whelton and Liam Dooley (free) saw the Mountain boys ahead again by the 40th minute.

Then enter goal king Whelton with two sublime strikes to completely change the pattern of the game and send the Saints on a scoring blitz.

Whelton’s first goal was a real gem – Fionn Murphy parried the initial effort, but the sliotar hit the Gaels goalkeeper’s hurley and ricocheted into the net. From the puck-out, an excellent move involving the Dooley duo Conor and Liam saw Whelton escape a bevy of defenders and crash home his second goal from close range.

With Darragh Keohane and two superb scores by Liam Dooley stretching the Saints’ lead, shell-shocked Gaels were in danger of being blown away, trailing 3-11 to 1-7 by the 50th minute.

In fairness, they refused to bow the knee of capitulation. A burst of scoring that saw Flor McCarthy, Darragh Murphy (free) and a delightful goal from the stick of James Hansbury – three of their marquee performers – make it 3-11 to 2-9 by the 55th minute.

But it proved just a blip on the Saints scoring radar. Roaring up the back straight at full throttle, Whelton and the Dooley brothers put the game to bed with some fabulous scores.

Granted, Andrew McCarthy, Gaels’ standout performer, rattled in a cracking goal, but it was too little too late as the Mountain boys were now home and hosed.

Back to the first half, and with the strong wind to their backs, Gaels put the scoreboard operator in overdrive as Liam Dooley, Hansbury, Adam Baker and Whelton shared the early white flags.

Then a boost for the losers – Andrew McCarthy billowed the net after a great sally in the 13th minute.

It was tit-for-tat in the scoring stakes, but a fine green flag by Cathal O’Loghlin put Ardfield ahead again, 1-5 to 0-3.

Darragh Murphy, Liam Dooley and Hansbury bisected the uprights, as an Andrew McCarthy free levelled it all up, 1-6 to 1-6, at the interval.

But all good things come to those who wait. St James manager Damien Dooley, whose sons Conor and Liam excelled, was elated that the long wait had finally ended and stressed the importance of grades like this for small clubs.

‘It was a great win. They are an excellent group, I think we will lose just one next year. We will probably move up a grade. We have five or six exceptionally good hurlers, five are actually starting in our junior team,’ Dooley explained.

‘Gaels were short a few, but still put up a good performance. It was an enjoyable game, plenty of fine play and scores.’

OUR STAR: Seán Whelton was presented with the man of the match award by Dave Whyte, chairman of the Carbery Board, while the pre-match parade and musical interludes by the piper created a great atmosphere.

Scorers

St James: Seán Whelton 2-6; Liam Dooley 0-7 (1 65, 1f); Cathal O’Loghlin 1-0; Darragh Keohane, Adam Baker, Conor Dooley 0-1 each.

Owen Gaels: Andrew McCarthy 2-2 (1f); James Hansbury 1-3; Darragh Murphy 0-3 (1f); Flor McCarthy 0-1.

St James: Evan O’Donovan; Ciarán Campbell, Joe O’Sullivan; Conor Dooley, Adam Baker, Conor Whelton; Cathal Buchanan; Euan Whelton, Liam Dooley, Cathal O’Loghlin; Darragh Keohane, Seán Whelton.

Subs: Conor Hayes for Darragh Keohane (49), Cathal O’Leary for Cathal O’Loghlin (49), Jamie Buchanan for Conor Whelton (54).

Owen Gaels: Fionn Murphy; Eoin McManamon, Shane O’Hare; Mike Crowley, Seán White, Andrew McCarthy; Darragh Murphy; James Hansbury, Flor McCarthy, Harry Donegan; Paudie Hickey, Joe Bishop.

Referee: Olan O’Donovan (Clonakilty).