Leap psychotherapist Denis Ryan emerges as fan-favorite on RTÉ’s 'The Traitors'

LEAP native Denis Ryan has already amassed a big following as one of the 23 contestants in season two of The Traitors on RTÉ.

Sporting a range of impressive hats, the 39-year-old psychotherapist has already lied about two things – his occupation and the fact he is married to fellow contestant Diego, from Brazil.

Faithful Denis told his fellow contestants that he is a writer as he feared that they might think he has a ‘certain level of people skills’ which could give him an advantage in the game if he told them his true occupation.

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The fact that he has been married to Diego (40) and that they have been together for 11 years was revealed in the second episode of the hit show on Monday night.

Cork is well represented in this year’s series of the hit reality show with two of the rebels also lying about their occupations.

Fionula Linehan has not only lied about being a Traitor but the actress who appeared in The Young Offenders has also lied about her occupation.

The same goes for 39-year-old car salesman DJ who said he was just a car parts manager and later got caught out, while Laura Howard (39), who is a regional sales manager from Fermoy (‘murdered’ on Monday night), and Pete (43), seem to be the only Cork contestants actually telling the truth.

Traitors fans will just have to wait until Denis ‘leaves the castle’ before they can get a low down on his experience as he is remaining tight-lipped on how far he got in the pre-recorded show.