Clonakilty Women’s Shed celebrates traditional Irish craft heritage thanks to new grant

THE Clonakilty Women’s Shed would like to extend sincere thanks to Cork County Council and The Heritage Council for their support through a recent grant award.

Thanks to this funding, hands-on workshops dedicated to preserving traditional Irish craft heritage skills were held.

Some members learned basket weaving, and others completed a six-week introduction to Irish lace making course.

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Beyond teaching and preserving these valuable cultural skills, these classes provided fantastic occasions for members to connect, learn, and create together.

Because of the success of the lace making class, the shed is presently organising further classes for both beginners and intermediate level this autumn.

Clonakilty Women’s Shed is grateful to both Cork County Council and The Heritage Council for recognising the value of these heritage skills and supporting the opportunity for the group.

The Clonakilty Women’s Shed continues to provide a welcoming space for women to meet, share skills, and build community connections.

For more information on upcoming activities and events, visit their Facebook page or contact [email protected]