ON THE MOVE: Move better and feel better

GOOD movement is the foundation of physical health. It’s not about lifting heavier weights or setting new records — it’s about helping your body do what it’s meant to do every day: bend, reach, twist, and walk with ease. When you move better, you feel better. You have more energy, fewer aches, and daily tasks — from carrying shopping bags to climbing stairs — become smoother and more comfortable. Poor movement patterns, on the other hand, are often the root of stiffness, tension, and pain. The goal isn’t to become perfect at exercising; it’s to keep your body functioning the way it’s designed. One of the best ways to do that is a short, simple mobility routine.

Here’s a five-minute sequence you can try daily:

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Neck rolls – gentle circles, 20 seconds clockwise and anticlockwise.

Shoulder circles – roll shoulders forward and back, 10 each way.

Torso twists – standing tall, rotate side to side, 10 each way.

Hip circles – hands on hips, small, smooth circles, 10 each direction.

Bodyweight squats or sit-to-stands – 10 slow reps to loosen the hips and knees.

Ankle circles – lift one foot and rotate the ankle, 10 each direction per foot.

Move gently, breathe deeply, and stay consistent. Just five minutes a day can reduce stiffness, improve posture, and set the tone for healthier movement throughout your life.

Jonathan Davis is a personal trainer and owner of BodyActive Fitness in Skibbereen. With over a decade of experience in the fitness industry, he is passionate about helping people of all ages and abilities become stronger, healthier and more confident. His approach focuses on making fitness simple, enjoyable and sustainable for everyday life.