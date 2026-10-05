Locals backing Miss Ireland hopeful Lisa from Goleen to Courtmacsherry, Timo and Bandon

AN open call on Instagram and a big sister’s friendly advice persuaded 20-year-old Lisa McGirr to put herself forward for the Miss Ireland title.

Knowing her sister’s beauty and goodness, Kelly convinced Lisa she would make an ideal contestant. She sent in a photograph and was selected to go forward to Dublin this weekend for

training.

“Kelly (25) has been saying things like that to me for my whole life,” said Lisa, who admits that her Cuban mother, Raitza Keigher’s training as a hairdresser and a salsa dance teacher gave her a love of hair, make-up and fitness. She said she has been salsa dancing since she was three!

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Lisa’s four half-siblings are also cheering her on. So, it seems is everyone who knows them from Goleen to Timoleague and Bandon. The Courtmacsherry Hotel has even offered to be her sponsor for this event.

Certainly, the pupils at Bandon Primary School, where the UCC student of Early Childhood Studies is on placement, are all full-square behind ‘Ms’.

Lisa admits she is more excited than nervous about the training weekend and hopes that out of the 30-plus finalists she might be selected to represent Cork County.

“I have never done anything like this before,” she admitted.

Being from a small village – first in Goleen and then Courtmacsherry and Timoleague, where her dad lives, and Bandon where her mother lives – is a big thing, she said.

The county titles won’t be assigned until the launch party on October 20th, but before that, on October 1st, voting will open to the public, so all of West Cork can show their support.

“I was always a shy person growing up​, but I decided to do it because I see it as such a good opportunity,” said Lisa.

“Aside from being an opportunity to grow my confidence and really get out there, it’s such a good platform.”

As is evident from her chosen studies, Lisa is really interested in children’s rights, especially cyber safety.

“The Miss Ireland platform is far more than pageantry,” she said. “As part of my Beauty with a Purpose work, I hope to advocate for children’s rights​ and the importance of giving children a

voice.”

The final is due to take place at the Fairway Hotel in Louth on Saturday November 21.