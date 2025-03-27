Fundraiser for Schull National School

BEAUTY expert and journalist Triona McCarthy will be the star attraction at a ladies’ night fundraiser to raise money for badly needed improvements at Schull National School.

It was members of the school’s parents’ association who secured the famous ​local ​lady to host the event at Schull Harbour Hotel on Saturday March 29th next, but there​ will be ​lots of other health and ​wellbeing speakers on the bill for the night​ too.

The line-up includes skincare and aesthetics specialist Dr Laoise Hook, ​who is the founder of the Hook Clinic, and Dr Dearbhla McPartland, who will discuss menopause and women’s health.

The organisers are delighted to ​have ​secured stylist Stacey Egan, owner of Femme in Bantry and Skibbereen, as well as dietician and sports nutritionist Bláithín O’Neill, and health and fitness specialist Lorna O’Regan​ as speakers at the event.

Members of the parents’ association say this fundraising will help to cover the costs of much needed maintenance of the school.

In particular, they are looking to repair and modernise the heating system, as well as replace outdated educational equipment, worn carpeting, and fluorescent lighting.

Tickets are on sale in Barnett’s, Schull, online at ladiesnightschull.com, or Eventbrite. Tickets are €35 and include a free drink on arrival, fabulous spot prizes and lots of surprises.