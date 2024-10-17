THERE'S plenty to keep you busy this weekend in West Cork – with plenty of showers forecast we've put together a list of five things to do that mostly involve being inside!

This weekend there's a photography festival, film festival, historical talk, live dance and a charity race.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Skibbereen Charity Adventure Race

The outdoor event on our list is one of West Cork's most scenic races, which takes place this Saturday.

Scar stands for the Skibbereen Charity Adventure Race. It’s an event which is organised by Skibbereen Lions Club, Scar involves running, cycling and kayaking.

There are two courses to choose from, Taster and Sport. The Taster is ideal for people who want to try a shorter course and might be new to this kind of event. The Sport is longer and a bit more of a challenge. The Taster has the option of a ‘relay team’ so two people can enter together with one doing the run and one doing the cycle and either, both or neither doing the kayak.

Scar is now in its 11th year and has raised approximately €250,000 for local charities and good causes in West Cork as 100% of participant entry fees goes to charity.

They are always on the lookout for volunteers to help with marshalling on the day. If you can help, please text your details to 086 326 4001.

Beara peninsula documentary screening

OK, this one isn't actually in West Cork, but should be of huge interest to anyone living in the area!

A documentary about a remote valley in the Beara Peninsula by a West Cork filmmaker will be screened today at this year’s Kerry International Film Festival.

The screening takes place in Cinema Killarney at 7pm and is part of the packed festival which runs from Thursday October 17th to Sunday October 20th. Gleann is an experimental documentary centred around a valley in the rural west of Ireland, and The Southern Star is even mentioned in the opening scene!

Tickets for all events in the Kerry Film Festival can be purchased from kerryfilmfestival.com

Big Picture Festival in Kinsale

A special photographic tribute to the late Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan will feature at this year’s Big Picture Festival in Kinsale, which will take place on Saturday October 19th and Sunday 20th.

The event, organised by Press Photographers Ireland (PPI), will be based at Temperance Hall, Kinsale and the AIB Press Photographer of the Year 2024 exhibition will also be on display for the public to view from Friday afternoon.

Now in its third year, the exhibition features PPI members including Denis Minihane from Skibbereen, who recently retired from the Irish Examiner, John Minihan, Clodagh Kilcoyne and AIB Photographer of the Year 2024, Alan Betson.

The event is free and tickets are available through Eventbrite.

What the flax?

A discussion on the historic nature of flax in West Cork, and the role it can play in our future, takes place in the Parochial Hall in Clonakilty on Saturday, October 19th.

Threads of Time: Past, Present & Future Flax is run in association with Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage. It will feature a series of events on the day, from talks to demonstrations.

During World War II, West Cork was one of the UK’s biggest suppliers of flax and linen and local farms, mills and linen halls employed a lot of people as a result. Flax enthusiast Kathy Kirwan will join Dr Colin Rynne from UCC’s archaeology department for an interactive discussion called ‘Heritage Flax to Linen. Malú Colorin from Fibreshed will discuss ‘Sustainability & Future Flax’ while Sonia Caldwell from Kilcoe Studios will speak on the biodiversity of flax.

‘Flax to Fibre’ will feature heritage skills demonstrations with flax featuring spinning, weaving, lace, and natural dyeing. The flax processing methods will also be demonstrated, including rippling, scutching, breaking, hackling.

Flax and linen art creations will be displayed while a visit to Clonakilty Museum is planned to see the Heritage Linen display there There is a €10 fee at the Parochial Hall to cover event costs for what promises to be an insightful look into a piece of West Cork’s heritage.

The start of Uilinn's dance season

A vibrant and varied Uilinn Dance Season gets underway in the West Cork Arts Centre on Friday October 18th, with After All, a performance by Solène Weinachter.

Solène’s show asks the age-old question: What happens in the end? On Saturday, the Death Cafe will host a conversation in Uillinn about shared experiences, feelings and questions around death. After All takes place in the James O’Driscoll Gallery at Uillinn at 8pm on Friday with tickets €15. The After All Death Café takes place on Saturday at 11am and bookings can be made at 028 22090.

On Saturday Laura Murphy brings a series of short films exploring the lives of eight women in dance in Ireland: Jean Butler, Alicia Christofi Walshe, Lisa Cliffe, Finola Cronin, Joan Davis, Katherine O’Malley, Mary Nunan and Angie Smalis.

On Sunday, Elaine McCague, associate artist at Uillinn, and Mimi Ke will perfrom Tangle, an aerial duet at 6pm and 8pm, as they climb, spiral, bend, unravel, and incorporate intricate knots to challenge traditional movement possibilities. Tickets for the show are €10. On Saturday the two performers also offer an aerial silks sampler class. See eventbrite for more.