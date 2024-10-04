TELL ME ABOUT: The Scar Charity Adventure Race

William Kingston is Scar race director and a member of the Skibbereen Lions Club

What is Scar?

Scar stands for the Skibbereen Charity Adventure Race. It’s an event which is organised by Skibbereen Lions Club and is supported by Carbery, our main sponsor, but we also get help and support from a wide range of local businesses and people.

How long has it been going?

Scar is now in its 11th year and has raised approximately €250,000 for local charities and good causes in West Cork as 100% of participant entry fees goes to charity.

When is it happening?

On Saturday, October 19th.

What’s involved?

Scar involves running, cycling and kayaking. There are two courses to choose from, Taster and Sport. The Taster is ideal for people who want to try a shorter course and might be new to this kind of event. The Sport is longer and a bit more of a challenge. The Taster has the option of a ‘relay team’ so two people can enter together with one doing the run and one doing the cycle and either, both or neither doing the kayak.

How did it start?

It started when Skibbereen Lions club were exploring different fundraising ideas. A few of the people involved with the Lions Club were involved and enjoyed running, cycling and kayaking so the idea was formed to create an adventure race for Skibbereen and West Cork.

Where does it take place?

The race starts and finishes at Castlehaven’s GAA ground just outside Skibbereen. The courses take in some stunning West Cork scenery including Lough Hyne, Toe Head and Tragumna ... and more.

Who can take part?

Anyone! The Taster course is ideal for those at a certain level of fitness or keen to try an adventure race. Sport is for those that want a challenge. We’ve had all types of people enter both courses, all ages, male and female, very fit or just starting out on their fitness journey. If you’re curious, give it a go as we find people really enjoy themselves, have a bit of craic on the day with others and feel great satisfaction in completing one of the courses whilst knowing their entry fee will go to local charities and good causes.

Anything else?

We’re always on the lookout for volunteers to help with marshalling on the day. If you can help, please text your details to 086 326 4001.

Where do I sign up?

Full details and to register can be found at thescar.ie.