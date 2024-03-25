A little piece of Kerala in the heart of West Cork

The vibrant Kerala community living in West Cork has been in celebration mood, at a special event marking the contribution the group has made to life here which also showcased their rich culture, writes EMMA CONNOLLY

THE Kerala community in West Cork, particularly in Skibbereen, is an integral part of the wider Indian community in Ireland. Skibbereen is home to over 70 members of the Kerala community, many of whom have been here for the past 20 years.

Their main reasons for coming to Ireland are employment opportunities and education and most members work in healthcare settings in Skibbereen, Bantry, and Clonakilty.

As a recognition of the Skibbereen Kerala community’s creativity and its contribution to Skibbereen, the community was awarded the St Patrick’s Day Residency at Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre for 2024 which ran from January to March 18th and included an artist studio and a bursary towards creative endeavours.

The creativity within the community has been so evident over the past few months, said Petrina Shortt, Uillinn: ‘They have created beautiful Pookalam; flower carpets, artworks and models that reflect their cultural heritage. They have engaged with local artists; taking part in creative writing, textile and photography workshops. We also had a wonderful Pookalam workshop where local children joined children from the community to create a large flower carpet using the colours connected with St Patrick’s Day,’ she said.

Coming up to St Patrick’s day, the community was keen to showcase music, dance and rituals integral to their cultural celebrations. An event called Swara, which roughly translates as ‘self-shining’ took place on Saturday March 9th in Uillinn’s main ground-floor gallery and was a huge success, showcasing music, dance, costume, and martial arts from Kerala.

The programme included Kerala dance forms, children’s dancing, a workshop in teaching Thiruvathira steps to the audience, a Saree draping demonstration, a martial arts performance, and a fashion show of costumes from the region.

A Skibbereen Malayali Association exists to celebrate Kerala’s rich culture, explains Sandhya Zachariah, who works in Skibbereen Community Hospital.

‘The Kerala community here formed organically through social connections, shared cultural backgrounds, and mutual support networks. Regular meetings are held monthly to discuss upcoming celebrations and social events, fostering connections and support networks,’ she said.

Kerala, often referred to as ‘God’s Own Country,’ is renowned for its scenic landscapes and lush greenery and Sandhya says there are many similarities between her home land, and West Cork.

‘Both Kerala and West Cork share a love for boating, with rowing being a significant part of Skibbereen and boat races being a prominent tradition in Kerala. Additionally, both regions have strong agricultural backgrounds, with farming playing a crucial role. They also both have stunning natural landscapes, including beautiful mountains, lakes, and beaches.

‘In West Cork, there is a thriving arts scene, with events like the Ballydehob Jazz Festival and cultural institutions like the arts centre. Furthermore, West Cork has been a location for several film productions. Similarly, Kerala is renowned for its diverse arts and cultural traditions, including cinema and various forms of dance and music. Both regions have a strong sense of community and cultural pride.

‘Just as the GAA holds significance in Irish culture, cricket holds a similar importance to Indians. We are grateful towards the rugby club for sharing their pitch with us during the summer months.

‘Discussions have been underway within the cricket club to establish a proper cricket pitch. By having our own designated pitch, we aim to attract more locals to participate and engage in cricket, fostering a stronger sense of community involvement and sporting spirit,’ she said.

Initially, the community gatherings and celebrations took place in their homes, but as the community grew larger, they needed larger venues.

For the past two years, they have celebrated major events like Onam (Kerala’s Harvest Festival) and Christmas at the O’Donovan Rossa GAA hall.

Participating in the Uilinn residency was an enriching and memorable experience for our community, said Sandhya.

‘It was a fun and creative experience that allowed us to develop new skills and share our culture with the Skibbereen community. The collaborative atmosphere fostered a sense of camaraderie among participants, as we exchanged ideas, learned from each other’s experiences, and forged new friendships. Beyond honing our skills and discovering hidden talents, the residency provided a platform for us to share our rich cultural heritage with the Skibbereen community. The residency not only empowered us to connect with our community on a deeper level but also served as a catalyst for cultural exchange and mutual enrichment,’ she said.

‘Participating in the residency opened doors for us to expand our social network and cultivate new connections within the Skibbereen community. Through collaborative workshops, we engaged with fellow residents, local artists, and community members, forming bonds that transcended cultural boundaries. The residency served as a unique platform for cultural exchange and dialogue, sparking interest and curiosity among attendees who expressed a desire for more events of similar nature.’

On the whole, the community has found West Cork to be ‘incredibly welcoming’ she said.

‘The region has a vibrant and inclusive culture, particularly evident in its appreciation for various art forms. People in West Cork are open-minded and genuinely interested in getting to know others, which has made it easier for our community to integrate and feel at home here. While there may be challenges along the way, the warmth and hospitality of West Cork have played a significant role in making us feel welcomed and accepted,’ said

Sandhya.

‘For many members of our community, West Cork has indeed become a cherished second home. Having settled here and established strong connections, we have developed a deep sense of belonging to this beautiful region. The welcoming atmosphere, vibrant culture, and close-knit community have all contributed to making West Cork a special place in our hearts. We are grateful for the opportunity to call it home away from home.’