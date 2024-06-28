Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

IT'S shaping up to be a relatively warm, if humid, few days in West Cork and there are plenty of things to do across the region right throughout the weekend.

We have a couple of festivals, an RNLI open day, dancing on a West Cork island and the small matter of a cutest pet competition – there's something for everyone.

Now, onto five things you can do in West Cork this weekend, have a lovely one folks.

West Cork Chamber Music Festival

The festivals don't stop during a West Cork summer, and next up is the popular West Cork Chamber Music Festival, which starts in Bantry today.

Tickets are being snapped up quickly, with tonight's opening concert sold out, but there are plenty of events over the weekend to keep you entertained.

Tomorrow, Bantry House plays host to a number of concerts, including the Signum Quartet. This year marks 30 years since the end of apartheid in South Africa, and the quartet are celebrating by inviting some of South Africa‘s 'most original and powerful voices to reflect on their own experiences and journeys since 1994'.

There's lots on from today until closing night on July 7th – view the full programme here.

Céilí on Whiddy Island

Get your dancing shoes on this Saturday and head to Whiddy Island for a céilí!

Organised by the Whiddy Island Development Association, the céilí takes place in the community hall on the island. A ferry will be leaving Main Pier at 7pm on Saturday evening, with a cost of €15 for both the ferry and céilí.

Music on the night will be by Jerry McCarthy. It's a great chance to visit Whiddy if you haven't already, and to get yourself moving!

RNLI open day

Courtmacsherry RNLI are hosting an open day for all in the Courtmacsherry Harbour this Sunday from 2:30-5pm.

The all weather Shannon Class lifeboat Val Adnams will be open to the public on the Pier Pontoon as will the Station House. Lifeboat souvenirs will also be on sale along with the RNLI's Educational and Safety stand on the pier.

The Old Head & Seven Heads Coast Guard unit and West Cork Underwater Search & Rescue will also be in attendance.

The RNLI are celebrating 200 years of saving lives this year, so now is the perfect time to get involved and show your support.

Gardens and galleries festival in Innishannon

From gramophone recitals to visiting picturesque local gardens, this year’s Innishannon Gardens & Galleries Festival – taking place across the weekend – is all about enjoying the hidden gems inside the gates of other gardens.

Now in its seventh year, it has become an integral part of summer events in the village with magic created with spade and shovel, with brush and palette knife.

History and nature walks will also take place during the festival, and there will also be a gramophone recital in Rohu’s Country Market, and a mini vintage show will take place in the centre of the village.

Tickets for the festival can be bought at the Parish Hall for €10 and visitor have the option of stepping on a mini-bus for a tour or simply to wander around the village.

Vote for West Cork's Cutest Pet!

The best thing you can do this weekend is to vote in our West Cork's Cutest Pet competition!

