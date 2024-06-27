Village fest is all about meeting people, says author Alice

FROM gramophone recitals to visiting picturesque local gardens, this year’s Innishannon Gardens & Galleries Festival is all about enjoying the hidden gems inside the gates of other gardens.

Now in its seventh year, it has become an integral part of summer events in the village with magic created with spade and shovel, with brush and palette knife.

Speaking to The Southern Star, celebrated author and local Alice Taylor said the festival is about more than being impressed by artistic creativity.

‘It is also about taking time out to enjoy the company of like-minded people. We all feel that life today is moving very fast and this weekend is about taking the time to meet and chat with friends, neighbours and indeed people you may have never met before,’ she said.

‘Gardening and creating on canvas is about slowing down and enjoying the moment and that is the theme of this weekend.’

A new addition to the village is the Linen Garden, which was created to celebrate the fact that the local Valley Rovers GAA field, known as The Bleach, was once the home of a linen industry.

‘Further down the street, people can visit Trevor’s little Aladdin’s cave of the unexpected and then Alice’s wonderland of green therapy.

They can then go behind ancient arched walls in The Lawn where they will receive a warm welcome from Paudie.’

If art is your passion then the parish hall, the Found Out Café, and Rohu’s Country Market will have a variety of artists’ work on display.

There will also be a plant sale in Barrett’s pub yard.

People can also get the minibus to visit a rambling farm garden beside the popular Quirky Kitchen.’

History and nature walks will also take place during the festival, and there will also be a gramophone recital in Rohu’s Country Market, and a mini vintage show will take place in the centre of the village.

Tickets for the festival can be bought at the Parish Hall for €10 and visitor have the option of stepping on a mini-bus for a tour or simply to wander around the village.

Innishannon’s Garden & Galleries Festival will take place from Saturday June 29th to Sunday June 30th.