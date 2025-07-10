Irish Writers’ Centre roadshow coming to West Cork

Fresh from appearances at Galway’s Cúirt Festival with Alan McMonagle, and the University of Limerick’s Creative Writing Festival featuring Suad Aldarra, Afric McGlinchey and Cauvery Madhavan among others, the Irish Writers’ Centre is once again taking to the road.

This year’s Irish Writers’ Centre Roadshow sees the organisation visit five vibrant literary destinations: Belfast, West Cork, Wexford, Waterford, and a return to Dublin for the ever-popular Dublin Book Festival in November.

These roadshow events form part of the Irish Writers Centre’s ongoing mission to champion writers and readers across the island of Ireland.

Festival events throughout the remainder of the year will feature an inspiring mix of masterclasses, writing seminars, panel discussions, spoken word showcases and zine workshops.

Mags McLoughlin, CEO of the Irish Writers Centre, said: ‘Our work is rooted in supporting writers at every stage of their journey, all over the country.

By partnering with these brilliant literary festivals, the Irish Writers Centre is able to showcase writers and connect with audiences in new and meaningful ways.

Whether you’re just beginning your writing journey or already published, we here to lend support and help build a national community of storytellers.’

The roadshow rolls into Bantry for the West Cork Literary Festival (July 11th to 18th) with a rich programme that includes a seminar by Sarah Moore Fitzgerald, a zine workshop, and a spoken word showcase spotlighting Raphael Olympio and Kemi George-Simpson.

Highlights include a special panel on Island of Many Nations with Cauvery Madhavan and Ferdia Lennon in conversation with Catherine Gander, and Out on the Page, a panel celebrating queer voices with Liz Quirke, Mark Ward and Chloe Michelle Howarth, chaired by the Irish Writers Centre’s own Damien B Donnelly.

More at: westcorkmusic.ie/literary-festival/programme/ and irishwriterscentre.ie.