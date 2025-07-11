Out and About in West Cork

Pictured at the agricultural show at Dunmanway Co Cork was Finn and Anita Carney. Picture Denis Boyle
Libby Marah with her dog Willow. (Photo: David Creedon)
Above: Aoibhínn and Siún Johnston at Dunmanway ag show.
NEWS 6/7/2025 Pictured at the annual Innishannon Gardens and Galleries festival was Heather cronin, Innishannon and Victoria Webb, Balinhassig. Picture Denis Boyle
Dan Joe O'Sullivan from Glandore with Loaki at the Clonakilty Old Time Fair.
HATS OFF: Noel Lynch and Joan O'Reilly at the Old Time Fair in Clonakilty. Photo: Martin Walsh.
The South West Coast Yawl Rowing Association held a championship regatta at Union Hall, West Cork today. Clubs from across County Cork attended for the day long event. Enjoying the racing were Simone Murphy; Eve Twohig and Savannah Murphy from Kilmacsimon Quay Rowing Club. Picture: Andy Gibson.
Michael Healy-Rae TD with Adrienne Duff and Ciaran Roche of the HSA. (Photo: Alison Miles)
Dermot Collins, Timoleague with his 1967 Ferguson 20 diesel during the Clonakilty Old Time Fair last weekend. (Photo: Gearoid Holland)
Above: Mary Pat Dinneen from Barryroe washing off her Hereford cow, 'Dunworley Sky' at Dunmanway show. Below: Daniel O'Donovan from Dunmanway prepares his Holstein cow for showing. (Photos: Andy Gibson)
Dunmanway, West Cork, Ireland. 6th Jul, 2025. On an overcast and windy, but dry day, the annual Dunmanway Agricultural Show took place on Sunday last, with thousands of people attending. There were many different competition classes at the show, including horses, ponies, cattle, sheep, poultry, domestic arts, horticulture and dogs, as well as many food stalls and children's rides. Daniel O'Donovan from Dunmanway prepares his Holstein cow for showing. Photo: Andy Gibson.
Rang Ardteiste ó Choláiste Ghobnatan le Máistir Ó Creimín, Iníon Ní Ríordáin agus Máistir Ó Duinneacha. Pupils of Coláiste Ghobnatan at their graduation.
Seven-year-old Mark Walsh at his homemade lemonade stand at the annual Gardens and Galleries festival in Innishannon. (Photo: Denis Boyle)
As part of the West Cork Chamber Music Festival which celebrated its 30th year, a number of fringe concerts took place in and around Bantry. Playing to crowds at the Bantry market on Friday was the Meliora Quartet. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
The Egan family from Crohane, Ballinascarthy with Dr Jason van der Velde at Bandon Golf Club last Saturday during a fundraiser they organised for West Cork Rapid Response. From left: Tadhg, Mary, Leah with Fíadh van der Velde, Ben, Éabha, Dr Jason and Malaki van der Velde at the back.
At their graduation mass with their photo frames and sliotars presented to them from the Clogagh National School’s parents association are Conor Cashman, Ryan Deasy, Harry O'Reilly, Ayla Bishop and Neasa Kiernan. Thanks was expressed to Fr John for a lovely mass and the national school leavers are wished all the best in their next chapter.
Diarmud Dudley with his two beautiful daughters Isla and Rose enjoying the sunshine in Castletownbere. (Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
Lilian Murphy with a cheerful bouquet she had picked from her own garden for her flower stall at Bantry market on Friday.
The recently held Age Friendly Party on the square was enjoyed by all those who attended. The event was organised as a celebration of older age and life and featured live music, dance and fun. Live music was provided by 4 Ukes Sake ukulele band, John Cotter, Fergal Conlon, children from St Brendan’s NS, and ballads by Peter Pallas. Many took the opportunity to do some old time waltzing. Free teas and coffees and treats from Diarmaid Murphy’s coffee truck were very popular. The local HSE Primary Care Team provided free health checks and the rain held off long enough to allow everyone to have a great outing.
The Ballygurteen Harvest Festival committee recently presented cheques to Breast Cancer Ireland and Clonakilty Community Hospital. Back: Dermot Keohane, Denis Healy, Lauren Murphy, Mary McCarthy, PJ O’Driscoll, Kathlyn McCarthy, Vincent Dullea, Kevin O’Regan, Darragh Collin’s, Brian Murphy, Aidan O’Donovan and Mary McSweeney. Front: Hannah Keohane, Cathal McCarthy, Kay Keohane, Ann Healy, Bobby Patterson and Mairead O’Brien. Photo courtesy of Noel Murray.
Locals Brian Shanley and Kym O'Connor having a close up look at pig’s heads and cabbage at the Old Time Fair in Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Joanna Wood with her flowers at the Friday market. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Sarah Thompson (left) with her daughters Julia and Sophie and her mum Ann Acheson ejoying some time together at Kennedy Park, Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
There was huge Cork support at Croke Park last Saturday with a large number of Valley Rovers members also present.
Mary French exhibiting some of her work at the Innishannon Gardens and Galleries festival last weekend.
Dunmanway Rowing Club members Aoibhínn Coll, Chloe Hurley, Grace Hurley, Ellie O'Regan and Oscar Forde at the South West Coast Yawl Rowing Association’s regatta which was held in Union Hall. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Hazel Deane from Dunmanway with her Belgian Blue Cross calf at the Dunmanway Agricultural Show last Sunday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Three-year-old Katie Stafford from Rosscarbery with judge Darren Keohane at the annual Dunmanway Agricultural Show last Sunday where Katie won first place with her Pecan Hen in the poultry junior category. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Sandra Crowley from Rosscarbery on a recent out-ride with Tom in and around Rosscarbery on a warm day. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Michelle McCarthy and her daughter Amelie from Dunmanway on a visit to Clonakilty. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
The second photo back row Kieran Spillane, Elaine O Brien. Front row. Anne O Brien. Annette Spillane, Enid Conway. Front row Sophie O Brien ,Adam O Brien, Ellie Spillane.
John Dorman from Bott Ltd (a long term and loyal main sponsor of the golf classic) with his team mates Dave Walsh and Ned Falvey at the successful golf fundraiser held at Bandon Golf Club last Saturday in aid of West Cork Rapid Response.
Munster and Ireland rugby star Jack Crowley, who is a familiar visitor to the Courtmacsherry area, at the photo-shoot for this year's Great Wild Atlantic Marathon Walk in aid of the Courtmacsherry RNLI and which will take place on Sunday August 24th. (Photo: Martin Walsh)
Fifteen-month-old Chloe Burke from Durrus concentrating on the progress of the Rebels at the All-Ireland hurling semi-final in Croke Park last Saturday.
Clara McGowan with fellow staff members, Hannah Moynihan, Caroline Manning, Katie Buttimer and the pupils from Saint James' NS posing for one final photograph together before Clara retires as principal.
Schull’s ex postmaster, Thomas Newman, is setting off on a big adventure to satisfy his wanderlust and love of sailing. Everyone wishes him well and safe passage as he sails to the Azores in his beloved Contessa 32, Sitelle. Thomas has planned for months and the stars have aligned with fair weather for his solo voyage south. Mark Murphy, John McGowan and John Molloy of the SHSC went out in the club tender to present Tom with a club burgee before he weighs anchor.
The Ilen Rovers U14 girls who had a win against Castlehaven in Moneyvollahane last Sunday afternoon in the West Cork ladies football B league. Back: Izzy O'Flynn, Laura Mae Coakley, Kate Ann Whooley, Ava Coakley, Grace Fitzgerald, Siobhán Hickey, Tilly O'Reilly, Maggie Hallihane and Aisling Hickey. Front: Lucy Murphy, Alexis O'Regan, Maya O'Flynn, Amber Granaghan, Caoimhe Cottrell, Annie Collins, Molly O'Neill, Anna Walsh and Emer Crowley.
It was a miserable evening for football last Friday evening but there was a fantastic work rate and effort by the Ilen Rovers U12 girls in their street league against Dohenys. Back: Sophie Connolly, Hannah Collins, Emma Cottrell, Abbie Broghan, Eabha O’Donovan, Sarah Louise O’Shea, Lucy Murphy (captain), Maya O’Flynn, Ciara Cottrell, Ellie Rose Coakley, Alexis O’Regan and Rebecca McSweeney. Front: Rathnaid Whooley, Adah O’Neill, Hannah Sheehy, Edie Reilly, Emma O’Driscoll, Ella May Jennings, Roisin McDermott, Hollie Harmon, Ella Keane and Ellen Collins.
Courtmacsherry Rowing Club men's crew of Brendan Pierce, Richard Kingston, Stephen O'Leary and Brian Whelton before their race at the South West Coast Yawl Rowing Association’s regatta held at Union Hall recently. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Caoimhe Sheehy (3) from Skibbereen enjoying a day out at the Dunmanway Agricultural Show which was held last Sunday. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
Cecas volunteers Nele Schmidt, Sophie Knorr, Jam McClelland and Samuele Verrastro enjoying a well-earned break.
The Carrigaline Pipe Band in Derry last Saturday where they won the All-Ireland Pipe Band Championships.
Nick Sweetman, Peter Thompson and Diarmuid Kiely, Carrigaline Macra, who qualified for the All-Ireland Farm Skills competition which will take place at Tullamore Show on August 10th.
Kinsale RNLI volunteer Gerard Quinn was presented with an Excellence in Volunteering award by RNLI Water Safety head Gareth Morrison. Gerard works tirelessly to reduce drownings in his community and has reached over 27,000 people with water safety messages in the last three years, through school visits, events and lifejacket clinics. He shares his time and energy, to teach water safety, making a difference and keeping people safe in and around the water.