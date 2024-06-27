Francis Humphrys on almost 30 years of the West Cork Chamber Music Festival

FRANCIS Humphrys has been involved with the West Cork Music Chamber Festival for 29 years since it’s first edition in 1996. He is now festival director and West Cork Music chief executive.

This year’s festival kicks off on Friday, June 28th and runs for 10 days. While the buildup to opening night is always hectic, this year is more so than usual with so many musicians set to fly into Ireland, and the Aer Lingus pilots’ strike threatening to damage months of careful planning.

You can read more about the strike and the festival in this week’s Southern Star, but for now Star deputy editor Martin Claffey caught up with Humphrys ahead of the opening to chat about the festival, the strike, how the festival organisers need to be able to pivot at a moment’s notice and even Taylor Swift.