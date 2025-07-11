Cork poets join Out of Towners

TWO Cork poets are among five showcased by the Irish Writers Centre in a new ‘Out of Towners’ series.

Award-winning West Cork poet Afric McGlinchey was included for her compelling work which captures a range of regional perspectives.

Her latest collection À la belle étoile – the odyssey of Jeanne Baré (Salmon Poetry) continues her internationally recognised body of work.

Afric has received multiple Arts Council bursaries and her poetry has been translated into several languages.

Lauren O’Donovan is a rising star from Cork whose recent accolades include the Patrick Kavanagh Poetry Award and the Fool for Poetry Chapbook Competition.

Her debut Taxidermy Heart and new chapbook Superposition were both published in 2025.

They joined poets from Limerick, Galway and Dublin for the event where they read from their latest collections.

For more information on the Irish Writers Centre’s national programmes visit www.irishwriterscentre.ie.