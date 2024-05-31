Five things to do in West Cork this bank holiday weekend

THE June bank holiday is shaping up to be a great weekend in West Cork as warm weather is on the way and there is plenty to keep everyone in the family entertained this weekend.

It's a relief to many that Met Éireann are forecasting a warm and dry weekend, with temperatures set to fly as high as 20°C on Saturday – summer has officially arrived in West Cork!

Over the course of this weekend there are great opportunities to see live music, and to 'feel the force' in Dunmanway.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Star Wars festival in Dunmanway

ALL tribes are to be welcomed to Dunmanway this weekend as the town celebrates all things Star Wars with the inaugural ‘Feel The Force’ festival.

Workshops, makeovers, film screenings, and demonstrations will take place, culminating in a parade on the final day, and the festival promises to be a one-stop shop for fans of the mammoth film franchise.

There will be 30 or more professional cosplayers coming to town on both days.

Because they wear film-grade costumes and accessories that represent specific characters, the town should resemble a movie set, and certainly give people free rein to get in the spirit of it all and dress up.

There are two main venues for all of the indoor events – Atkins Hall, which will temporarily become Tatooine, and St Patrick’s Hall.

Watch our video exploring the extensive collection of Nuri Albakri, one of the festival organisers, below.

Paddy Casey and Mundy gig in Bantry

Two of Ireland's best singer-songwriters are teaming up for a special gig in the Westlodge Hotel in Bantry, taking place tonight.

Paddy Casey, known for songs like Saints and Sinners and Sweet Suburban Sky will be joined by Mundy of July fame for a night of music.

Doors open at 8pm, with the gig starting at 9pm.

Tickets not available on the door on the night, and there are limited seats remaining so book your ticket here in advance to avoid disappointment.

Ballydehob Country Music Festival

The annual Ballydehob Country Music Festival kicks off this evening, taking place over the course of the next few days with a fantastic line up of artists performing in different venues around the village.

Effie Neill and the Barry Doyle Band will be kicking off the dance night programme when she takes to the stage in the community hall at 9.30pm tonight.

The Michael English Band will be supported by The Paudie Coffey Band in the community hall on Saturday from 9pm till late.

That's just a taster of what's in store across the weekend, with other highlights including a local cowboys and country all stars parade and a schools' art competition.

Full programme available here.

Ukelele Festival on Bere Island

It really is festival season in West Cork, and this weekend presents an opportunity to head out to Bere Island for a rather unique one.

Whether you are a complete beginner or an accomplished ukulele player, the Bere Island ukelele weekend is jam-packed with uke delights to accommodate all playing abilities.

Including workshops, 'KaraUke' evenings, and a live performance, 'Ukes Go Bere', is a unique opportunity to play with uke-minded players together on the glorious setting of Bere Island.

For more information, visit their website.

Fundraiser gig for Palestine in Kinsale

Mamuko Hifi and Kinsale for Palestine present 'Solidarity Sounds' – a fundraiser for Palestine – tonight, starting at 6pm in Hamlets in Kinsale.

All proceeds will go towards two families living in Palestine.

Music on the night will be performed by popular Cork dj Stevie G, Dizziray, Bellyman and more.

Tickets are €15, available via Eventbrite or on the door.