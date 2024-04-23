Beara singer’s 12 months of awards

Ardgroom singer EFFIE NEIL began the month by winning a top country music award and the Beara woman is hoping she will end it by appearing in the Grand Final of Glór Tíre

How have things changed for you over the past year?

It has been a whirlwind 12 months. Last summer I won the Cowboys & Heroes singing competition and later scored a No 1 country single with ‘Country Is The Best’ and then I began this month by winning the Hottest Act In Irish Country Music at the Hot Country TV Awards 2024.

How important was winning the Hot Country Award?

It shows I can do it. Even though I do believe in myself, it makes me more hungry for it. I’m ready for this. I’m hungry for it. There’s nothing more at the moment I want.

And to make the Glór Tíre final is something special isn’t it?

Glór Tíre is the most prestigious country music show in Ireland. Just being on this show marks a major step forward. It’s opened new doors to me for gigs. I get people asking, ‘Are you the girl from the TV?’ The experience of it all has been great – being mentored by Michael English and meeting people I wouldn’t have met if I wasn’t on Glór Tíre. No matter what happens I want to keep the pedal to the floor and keep going. People remember you from the show, so you’ll always get support whether you win it or don’t.

And you’re representing Ardgroom and beyond now?

The whole of Munster is behind me. That’s the feel and the feedback I’m getting, so hopefully it continues. Since the show started, I’m getting well over 1,000 likes on pictures, never mind videos, on Facebook. My platform has grown by about 2,000 people.

• The Glór Tire Grand Final is on TG4 on Tuesday April 23rd at 9.30pm and will be presented by Aoife Ní Thuairisg. The judges will be RTÉ Raidio na Gaeltachta’s Jó Ní Chéide and Caitriona Ní Shuilleabháin with guest judge, Eddie Rowley (Sunday World).