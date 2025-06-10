First exhibition in the newly refurbished Marino Church

To coincide with the centenary of the Fastnet Race, established artist and former TD Francis Noel Duffy will be exhibiting a series of lighthouses in his unique style.

The exhibition will be launched on Saturday June 14th in Marino Church, Bantry.

The paintings will include Fastnet, the Bull Rock, Sheep’s Head, Crookhaven, Copper Point, Mizen Head, Ardnakinna, Roancarrigmore, and Galley Head Lighthouses.

Francis has explored abstraction and cubism through his art exhibitions over the past 30 years, heavily influenced by his background in architecture.

His work evolved as he explored the Cubist Epoch and the Modern Movement, where architecture and art challenged the concepts of their own cultural practice.

The work has developed through his insights as an architect; in particular how one represents form, light and shade in two dimensions.

This is further expressed in his understanding of the Cubist Epoch, where space, time and movement are considered.

Speaking about his work Noel said: ‘I am delighted to launch my exhibition in Bantry to celebrate the centenary of the Fastnet Race. I’d like to thank Diarmaid Murphy and Bantry Bay Port Company for the wonderful venue, Marino Church, and Diarmaid’s work behind the scenes to host the exhibition.’

He explained that the series of lighthouses is part of a larger body of work which is undertaking to investigate, expose and capture all of Ireland’s lighthouses in their distinctive landscapes.

‘The overall project will create a unique record and perspective to showcase and capture Irelands lighthouses in a catalogue of architectural mannered paintings, accompanied by pictorial and abstract expressions. I am drawn to our lighthouses, not just because of my architectural background, and their unique designs, but also because of their majestic presence.’

Gerald Butler, Galley Head attendant lightkeeper, will launch the exhibition.