Singing the Skibbereen blues this weekend

Just as the Arts Festival comes to a close after an incredibly successful run, Skibbereen Blues, Soul, and Roots festival comes to town beginning, Friday August 15th.

The festival kicks off with Ben Prevo at the Corner Bar, with The Mafia Cats taking to The Tanyard on the same evening.

A taste of Saturday’s lineup includes Frank Carbery at Olympic Square (The Bridge), Dizzy Blues in the West Cork Hotel, the Ricky Lynch Duo in the Ilen Bar, and The Stonecold Hobos at The Eldon Hotel.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Sean Long is in Baby Hannah’s while the Maya Libbey Trio are in the Corner Bar.