South West Rowing Championship reaches thrilling conclusion in Schull

BY HANNAH CONNOLLY

THE FIFTH and final round of the Celtic Ross Hotel South West Rowing Championships took place on Sunday, August 10th in the beautiful coastal village of Schull - and what a finale it was.

With the Schull Regatta Festival also in full swing, the village and harbour were alive with colour, energy, and excitement, providing a truly electric atmosphere for the culmination of a fantastic rowing season.

We would like to extend our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to the people of Schull for hosting us in what can only be described as one of the most idyllic rowing venues in all of West Cork. The setting was nothing short of breathtaking, and the warmth, hospitality, and efficiency of the regatta organisers ensured the day ran seamlessly. A special thank you to the Regatta Festival Committee for accommodating the South West Championship within their celebrations and making our final regatta one to remember. It was a perfect marriage of tradition, community spirit, and sport.

With the championship points on the line, the stakes could not have been higher. Crews from across the South West came to Schull ready to battle it out on the water - and battle they did. Ties were settled, rivalries renewed, and countless races came right down to the wire. The standard of rowing in the South West is, quite simply, elite. Spectators were treated to a day of nail-biting finishes, none more thrilling than the senior men’s final, which saw Courtmacsherry edge out Kilmacsimon Swimming and Rowing Club by just half a length in a breathtaking showdown.

Courtmacsherry Rowing Club had a strong day across categories. Their U18 women claimed a well-earned 3rd, with the veteran women finishing in 2nd place. The masters ladies race was a dramatic highlight, finishing in a dead heat - an extraordinary joint first between Courtmacsherry and Kilmacabea after a neck-and-neck sprint to the finish. Courtmacsherry also claimed silver in the U12s and bronze in the Senior Mixed.

But the crowning moment for Courtmacsherry was undoubtedly their win in the senior men’s race - a decider that saw them clinch the overall championship title, pulling ahead from the very first stroke and holding strong under relentless pressure from Kilmacsimon Swimming and Rowing Club.

Castletownbere Rowing Club continued to shine in underage categories, with a standout 3rd place in the U14 Women’s race. Their U12s, U14s, and U16 Women just missed the podium but showed great promise, signalling a bright future for the club.

Dunmanway Rowing Club closed out their first-ever Championship season in style. Their Senior Mixed crew stormed to a 2nd place finish, while their underage teams put in solid performances throughout, all while maintaining an infectious team spirit.

Galley Flash Rowing Club had a phenomenal day, narrowly missing out on the club of the day title. Their five victories came in the U12 women, U14 women, senior women, veteran men, and pre-veteran men categories. Their consistency across all age groups was a testament to their strength as a club steeped in tradition and success.

Kilmacsimon Swimming and Rowing Club once again demonstrated their incredible depth and talent, taking home the Club of the Day title - completing a clean sweep of this honour at every regatta in the championship season. With five golds, five silvers, and four bronze medals on the day, Kilmacsimon’s dominance across categories was a remarkable achievement and well deserved.

Kilmacabea Rowing Club impressed with medals in every race they entered. First-place finishes came from their Veteran Women, pre-veteran Women, and masters men, with their masters women sharing the thrilling joint-first with Courtmacsherry. Additional podium places were secured across Intermediate and Senior categories.

Kilmacsimon Quay Rowing Club proved they are one to watch, collecting four bronze medals across Intermediate and senior men’s and women’s events. Many of their other crews finished just off the podium, a sign of great potential for the future.

Myross Rowing Club continued to show their strength in coastal rowing with two standout golds from their U12s - a team of four girls who doubled up and raced again to win - and their Intermediate Men. Silver medals in four underage categories and bronze in both pre-veteran events rounded out a superb day.

Rosscarbery Rowing Club returned with wins in the Intermediate Women and U16 races, along with silver in U18 women and bronze medals in U16 women and U14s. Their young crews once again proved their growing strength on the coastal stage.

Ring Rowing Club made their mark with a strong 2nd place finish in the U18 category, with their other crews just missing out in tightly contested finishes.

As the season closes, it’s impossible not to reflect on what an incredible journey it’s been - five regattas hosted in some of the most stunning coastal venues in Ireland: Glandore, Union Hall, Baltimore, Castletownshend, and finally Schull. These locations aren’t just scenic backdrops - they are the soul of coastal rowing, and we are incredibly fortunate to call them home.

The South West Rowing Committee extends its deepest gratitude to every Regatta Committee, club, volunteer, and host village that made this season possible. These events simply could not happen without the dedication and cooperation of the communities that welcome us so warmly each year.

A special and sincere thank you to our championship sponsor, The Celtic Ross Hotel, whose unwavering support has been instrumental throughout the season. Their presence at each regatta and generous sponsorship have been invaluable, and their commitment to local sport is something we are truly grateful for.

Finally, the South West Rowing Committee would like to wish the very best of luck to all our clubs heading to their respective All-Ireland Championships this coming weekend, which are being held in Farren Woods, Co. Cork and Glenarm, Co. Antrim. You've done the South West proud.

Here’s to another phenomenal season - and to even greater things to come.