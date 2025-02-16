Feel Good Health Fest makes successful debut in West Cork

THE first-ever Feel Good Health Fest, an exciting new wellness event, has made its mark on the region, delivering an unforgettable day focused on holistic health and wellbeing.

Held at the stunning Celtic Ross Hotel, the event brought together an incredible array of workshops, inspiring talks, and a vibrant community of wellness enthusiasts.

The festival which took place on February 2nd, was a ground-breaking event for West Cork.

It explored every facet of wellness, focusing on physical, mental, and emotional health through a wide range of activities, including Tai Chi, yoga, and aerobics dancing.

Participants enjoyed a day of movement, mindfulness, and inspiration.

The festival’s extraordinary line-up of speakers included health and wellness experts such as Oliver McCabe, Karen Coakley, Padraig Danaher, and Colman Power.

Their enlightening presentations provided attendees with invaluable insights into the key pillars of wellness, including nutrition, fitness, mental clarity, and self-care practices.

At the heart of the event was Lorna O’Regan, the powerhouse behind Feel Good Health and Fitness.

Lorna’s boundless passion for wellness and her deep commitment to helping others improve their health were on full display as she led the dynamic dance workshop and an engaging food demo.

The demo focused on how to access sufficient protein in our diet, empowering attendees to make informed decisions about their nutrition.

The energy in the room was nothing short of electric, as attendees embraced every moment of the day.

Feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, with many describing the event as life-changing.

Lorna O’Regan’s vision of bringing a holistic approach to wellness was realised in every detail of the festival, and it was clear that the attendees left feeling rejuvenated and inspired.

The success of the first Feel Good Health Fest has set the stage for a series of future events.

The festival will return to West Cork on February 8th, 2026 and it will also be going on tour around Ireland, bringing wellness to communities nationwide.

Stay tuned for updates and event details by following the official Feel Good Health Fest Instagram page @feelgoodhealthfest.

As Lorna O’Regan passionately believes, when we prioritise our health, we can truly live our best lives.

The Feel Good Health Fest is poised to become a beacon of wellness for years to come, and this inaugural event was just the beginning.