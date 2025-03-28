Dunmanway is all abuzz for annual beekeeping event

APSIRING beekeepers, as well as those already involved, are encouraged to come to Dunmanway this Sunday, March 30th, where there will be a ‘hive’ of activity for the apiarists as West Cork beekeeping organisations hold their annual event at Cox’s Hall in Sackville Street.

This year’s event will be officially opened by Christopher O’Sullivan TD, Minister of State with special responsibility for nature, heritage and biodiversity, and is hosted by the Carbery Beekeepers Association, South West Cork Beekeepers Association, and the West Cork Beekeepers Association.

It is open to all beekeepers, those interested in taking up beekeeping, and anyone concerned with protecting the environment.

Barry Hanley, secretary of the West Cork Beekeepers’ Association said they are delighted to welcome two key speakers to this year’s event, Vickie Henshaw who will speak on ‘Treatment Free Beekeeping’, and Michael Young, who will give a presentation on ‘Getting More Out of Your Hives’.

Leading beekeeping suppliers, MacEoin Honey and Apis Bee Supplies will also be in attendance.

Barry said the event is open to all. ‘Whether you are a beekeeper or are thinking of becoming a beekeeper, or have an interest in the environment.

We do recommend that anyone thinking of getting in to beekeeping does undertake training, and join their local beekeeping organisation who will provide a mentoring service for newcomers and help them get established,’ he said.

The beekeeping organisations running the event are all affiliated with the national body, the Irish Beekeepers Association (IBA), who are made up of local affiliate associations and provides courses and insurance cover for members.

Barry encouraged all those with an interest in apis mellifera to attend on Sunday.

‘At the core of the event is knowledge sharing in an informal space, and practical advice,’ he said.

The day begins at 1.30pm, however, doors will open for sales from beekeeping suppliers from noon. Admission is €8, and there will also be a raffle for beekeeping-related prizes.