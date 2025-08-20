Get a feel for marine life at Lough Hyne Marine Reserve touch tanks

JOIN UCC marine biologists as they interpret marine species from Lough Hyne Marine Reserve in small touch tanks.

This is always a hugely popular fun day giving participants the chance to touch and feel creatures normally only seen underwater and learn about the unique biodiversity of Lough Hyne.

The event caters for all ages but organisers advise allowing time to navigate the tanks one by one.

Organised by the Lough Hyne research team from UCC, and the Skibbereen Heritage Centre, the event has been running since 2006 with a short hiatus during the pandemic.

In 2024 the Lough Hyne Research Team, School of BEES at UCC and Skibbereen Heritage Centre was selected as county winner in the National Heritage Awards for the touch tanks event.

Save the date - the touch tanks at Lough Hyne event for Heritage Week this year will be on Saturday August 23rd from 11:30am to 13:15pm, at the Norty Pier, Lough Hyne.

Plan your journey as traffic on the day can get very busy.