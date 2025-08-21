Carbery in control of their destiny after statement win over Seandún in county senior camogie championship

Carbery 2-18

Seandún 1-8

TEDDY O’Regan had a pep in his step leaving Castle Road last weekend – and with good reason. The Carbery camogie chairman is still buzzing after watching his divisional side launch their 2025 SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship campaign with a statement win.

Carbery sent shockwaves through the championship with a 13-point dismantling of 2021 and ’22 county champions Seandún.

It’s an eye-catching result that leaves Carbery in a commanding position in their three-team group. With Seandún now facing Muskerry this Friday at Castle Road, Carbery can focus on their next outing – a home tie against Muskerry in Newcestown on September 1st. Victory there would send them into the final of the divisional section against either Carrigdhoun or Avondhu, who meet in the other group this Sunday.

‘We were absolutely thrilled,’ O’Regan admitted, still marvelling at the scale of the result.

‘To the best of my knowledge, and I’ve asked some of the senior people involved in Carbery camogie, this could be the first time that we have beaten Seandún in the championship.

‘They have been the standard-bearers for divisional teams, and have won the county twice. They are the benchmark. They were missing Amy Lee and Amy O’Connor, but could still call on players like Lauren Homan, so we’re delighted to get this win.’

Less than a week after Cork’s All-Ireland final loss to Galway, county seniors Libby Coppinger and Millie Condon answered the call for Carbery and inspired their side to victory. Lining out at centre back and midfield respectively, both set the tone in a first half where Carbery established a 0-8 to 0-2 lead.

The impressive Moira Barrett struck twice in the opening five minutes, with Condon also on target, as Carbery came flying out of the blocks. Seandún’s Lauren Homan eventually opened her side’s account from a free, but Carbery maintained control. Twice goalkeeper Maria O’Neill denied them goals, yet points from Amy McCarthy, Sinéad Hurley, Sarah Burrows and Barrett ensured a healthy six-point cushion at the interval.

‘Our two Cork seniors led by example – Libby played at centre back, with Millie at midfield – and they were phenomenal,’ O’Regan said.

‘There were situations in the game where the ball would have been closer to a Seandún player but Millie ate up the ground to get there first, by pure determination and drive. That set the standard, and everyone rose to the occasion. Libby was awesome at centre back – nothing got past her.

‘Our teamwork was very pleasing, and the players used the ball well, passing with confidence. That was great to see.’

Goalkeeper Orla Kelleher also impressed with accurate puck-outs that repeatedly launched Carbery attacks. Seandún did find the net late on, but by then the West Cork side had the game firmly in their grasp.

Five unanswered points in the third quarter killed the contest, with McCarthy, Barrett, Burrows, Karen O’Sullivan and Méabh O’Brien all on target. When Condon finished a goal chance, Carbery were out of sight. The only downside came with the withdrawal of Newcestown’s Sarah Burrows, who suffered an arm injury and could be ruled out for the rest of the campaign. For her club, it is a further blow as Cork senior Ciara O’Sullivan – another Newcestown player – is already sidelined with an ACL injury.

For Carbery, attention now turns to their home clash against Muskerry on September 1st.

‘It’s great to have that game in Newcestown – there was no need to take the two teams back to Castle Road,’ O’Regan noted.

‘All going well, if we win there, it will send us into the divisional final, similar to what we see with hurling and football – that would be on September 7th, if we get that far.’

Beyond the immediate results, O’Regan views this as an opportunity to inspire the next generation. The debate earlier this year over whether divisional teams should be allowed into the championship only sharpened Carbery’s resolve to make their involvement count.

Players from Newcestown, Enniskeane, Clonakilty, Ballinascarthy, Kilbree, St Colum’s, Barryroe and Kilbrittain-Timoleague all feature on the 30-strong panel, showcasing the depth of talent spread across the division.

‘We are in the business of encouraging girls to play camogie in Carbery,’ O’Regan stressed.

‘We can run first-year blitzes and so on, but it’s important for girls to see players from their clubs succeeding with Carbery and with their clubs at adult level – that will inspire them to play camogie.

‘If we can encourage girls from St Patrick’s or Kealkill or Kilbrittain or Rossmore to play, that’s our job.

‘We want players to fulfil their potential – and we have no doubt that some of these girls should be on Cork teams. Considering Cork lost All-Ireland finals at senior, U23 and minor, there are opportunities for Carbery girls to showcase what they can do.’

Carbery have taken the first step with a breakthrough win. Now the challenge is to build momentum towards what could be a memorable divisional run.

Scorers - Carbery: Moira Barrett 1-3; Sarah Burrows, Amy McCarthy 0-3 each; Millie Condon 1-1; Méabh O’Brien (1f), Karen O’Sullivan (f), Siofra Patwell, Sinéad Hurley 0-2 each. Seandún: L Homan 0-7 (4f), J O’Connor 1-0; C Fitzgerald 0-1.

Carbery: Orla Kelleher (Newcestown); Niamh Kennedy (Clonakilty), Emma O’Driscoll (Enniskeane), Emily O’Donovan (Kilbree); Clara Crowley (Ballinascarthy), Libby Coppinger (St Colum’s), Danielle O’Neill (Enniskeane); Millie Condon (Ballinascarthy), Sarah Burrows (Newcestown); Amy McCarthy (Clonakilty), Sinéad Hurley (Enniskeane), Grace Nyhan (Enniskeane); Méabh O’Brien (Enniskeane), Moira Barrett (Ballinascarthy), Karen O’Sullivan (Newcestown). Subs: Katie O’Driscoll (Clonakilty) for G Nyhan (ht), Siofra Patwell (Ballinascarthy) for S Burrows (48, inj), Ciara Burrows (Newcestown) for K O’Sullivan (57), Katelyn O’Neill (Ballinascarthy) for D O’Neill (58), Sinéad Crowley (Clonakilty) for M O’Brien (59).

Seandún: Maria O’Neill (Bishopstown); N Ring (St Vincent’s), N O’Connor (Na Piarsaigh), D O’Brien (Brian Dillons); E O’Connor (Na Piarsaigh), E Sharpe (Brian Dillons), A Ahern (Bishopstown); E Brady (Brian Dillons), E Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh); A Ring (Na Piarsaigh), Lauren Homan (Brian Dillons), E O’Sullivan (Bishopstown); M Ní Fhrighil (Bishopstown), C Coleman (Na Piarsaigh), J O’Connor (Na Piarsaigh). Subs: E Clare (Na Piarsaigh) for D O’Brien, C Power (Nemo Rangers) for A Ahern, K Kenneally (Brian Dillons) for N O’Connor, C Fitzgerald (Nemo) for E Brady, O Connolly (Na Piarsaigh) for C Coleman.

Referee: E O’Sullivan (Inniscarra).